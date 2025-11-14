Donald Trump Jr. Got the Cold Shoulder! Prez's Controversial Son's Ex-Fiancée Kimberley Guilfoyle Snubs Their Romance... Despite Dating for Six Years
Nov. 14 2025, Updated 5:07 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. got the cold shoulder from his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in a new interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Said She 'Had a Very Good Relationship' With Gavin Newsom
Guilfoyle, who is the newly appointed US Ambassador to Greece, sat down for her first interview on Greek television – and, while she discussed her past relationships, she avoided any mention of Trump Jr.
During her appearance, she fawned over her ex-husbands, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Eric Villency, claiming she had a "very good relationship" with Newsom and a "wonderful relationship" with Villency.
"It's a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship," she added of Villency. "What people need to understand about me is that I don't give up. I will stay with you, I will be loyal. I will always be here — you can count on me. And I am proud of that."
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom Honeymooned in Greece
Guilfoyle gushing over her ex-husbands comes days after she joked about the honeymoon she had in Greece with Newsom when meeting with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas.
When asked if she'd visited Greece before by Tasoula, Guilfoyle said she had.
"I actually covered the Olympic Games in 2004 for ABC News," she shared. "I also had a honeymoon here in 2004. Fabulous honeymoon but…"
Tasoula joked back with her that the honeymoon may have been fabulous but hinted the marriage may not have been.
"We'll work on getting a new husband," Guilfoyle replied.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Addresses Being the Greek Ambassador
Guilfoyle was confirmed as the Greek Ambassador by the Senate in September.
She noted the two countries have "achieved so much in just a few days" and said the US is looking forward to furthering their relationship.
As for why Donald Trump chose her as the Ambassador, she confessed it's due to them both wanting Greece to be an "energy hub."
"We want to demonstrate that Greece can become the energy hub that will help us counter Russian and Chinese interests," she elaborated. "What we are seeking is energy independence, which will strengthen national defense and national security."
Donald Trump Jr. Is a Contender for the GOP 2028 Republican Candidate
While Guilfoyle may have ignored talking about Trump Jr., he recently made headlines when a YouGov survey shows that a large number of young Americans are getting behind Trump Jr. as the dark-horse Republican candidate for the 2028 presidential election.
The poll showed Trump Jr. has strong support in the 18-to-29 and 30-to-44-year-old demographic ranges.
Over a quarter of Republicans and right-leaning independents under 30 years old pegged Trump Jr. as their "ideal" choice to lead the GOP ticket in 2028. This is a 10-point increase from April.
What's more, is 53% of voters aged 18 to 29 and 55% aged 30 to 44 said they would consider voting for Trump Jr. in the next Republican presidential primary.
Regardless of the updated numbers, JD Vance is still the top choice as the 2028 GOP candidate based on current poll data.