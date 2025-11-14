Donald Trump Jr. Got the Cold Shoulder! Prez's Controversial Son's Ex-Fiancée Kimberley Guilfoyle Snubs Their Romance... Despite Dating for Six Years

Guilfoyle, who is the newly appointed US Ambassador to Greece, sat down for her first interview on Greek television – and, while she discussed her past relationships, she avoided any mention of Trump Jr.

During her appearance, she fawned over her ex-husbands, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Eric Villency, claiming she had a "very good relationship" with Newsom and a "wonderful relationship" with Villency.

"It's a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship," she added of Villency. "What people need to understand about me is that I don't give up. I will stay with you, I will be loyal. I will always be here — you can count on me. And I am proud of that."