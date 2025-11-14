Epstein Bombshell: Trump 'Spent Thanksgiving with Sick Pedo in 2017 After Being Elected President,' According to New Emails Leaked
Nov. 14 2025, Published 4:52 p.m. ET
House Democrats have claimed Donald Trump spent his first Thanksgiving as president in 2017 with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The claims come as Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of documents, including emails from the late disgraced pedophile, to apply pressure on the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.
The claims stem from an email conversation between Epstein and Faith Kates, founder of NEXT Model Management.
Democrats blasted photos of the exchange on social media.
Rep. Sean Casten shared an image of the email on X along with the caption: "Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017."
Epstein Shares 2017 Thanksgiving Plans with Trump
In the email, dated November 23, 2017, Kates asked Epstein, "Where are you having Thanksgiving?" to which the convicted pedophile responded, "eva," seemingly a reference to his then-girlfriend Eva Andersson-Dubin.
Kates replied: "That means glenn check out his red hair!!!"
After Epstein sent back, "berries color for holiday," Kates wondered, "Who else is down there?"
Epstein answered: "david fizel. hanson. trump," prompting an enthusiastic "have fun!!!" from the modeling agency founder.
The release of the damning emails contradicted Trump's repeated claims about ending his friendship with Epstein decades ago because he was a "creep" who was "stealing" girls from the Mar-a-Lago spa.
One X user replied to Casten's post and mocked: "I don't know about you but I always spend the holidays with people I haven't spoken to since 2004."
As more disturbing claims emerge from the latest Epstein release, the president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to blast the Democrats in a series of unhinged posts.
Trump Unloads on Democrats Over 'Epstein Hoax'
On Friday, November 14, Trump fired off back-to-back scathing posts accusing Democrat lawmakers of "doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again."
"The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do," Trump wrote. "Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish."
He added: "Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!"
Despite several emails from Epstein referencing Trump – including one to his madam Ghislaine Maxwell in which he described the president as the "dog that hasn't barked" and alleged he "spent hours" with a victim at his house – he announced plans to direct the Justice Department to investigate former Democrat President Bill Clinton, among several other high-profile figures.
The president wrote: "Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats," Trump insisted. "Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.' Stay tuned!!!"