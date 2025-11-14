Epstein Bombshell: Trump 'Spent Thanksgiving with Sick Pedo in 2017 After Being Elected President,' According to New Emails Leaked

Despite several emails from Epstein referencing Trump – including one to his madam Ghislaine Maxwell in which he described the president as the "dog that hasn't barked" and alleged he "spent hours" with a victim at his house – he announced plans to direct the Justice Department to investigate former Democrat President Bill Clinton, among several other high-profile figures.

The president wrote: "Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."

"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats," Trump insisted. "Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.' Stay tuned!!!"