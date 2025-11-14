EXCLUSIVE: BravoCon Rumors Debunked! 'RHONY' OG Cast Not Returning to TV 'in Any Capacity' Unless Network Pulls Off 'Surprise Stunt' in Las Vegas

The OG cast – which included Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, and others – have been spotted hanging out together a ton, and Carole Radziwill recently made her return to Bravo after seven years with an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but the insider insisted this isn't signaling their homecoming.

"As much as people want the old cast back, they have not been officially told anything about returning to the franchise in any capacity," they shared. "Unless Bravo is keeping it from them, too, and pulls off a surprise stunt over the weekend, right now the old RHONY cast are just appearing at BravoCon for nostalgia and because fans still want to meet them.

"From what they know, there’s no ‘huge announcement’ coming this weekend regarding their return. But, it’s BravoCon, so, as Bravo famously says, we’ll just have to wait and watch what happens."

It should be noted other BravoLebs not currently on a show on the network, including Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss and more will be present for the weekend as well.