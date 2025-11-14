Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: BravoCon Rumors Debunked! 'RHONY' OG Cast Not Returning to TV 'in Any Capacity' Unless Network Pulls Off 'Surprise Stunt' in Las Vegas

Photo of Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley
Source: MEGA

An insider confirmed people want to 'hear' the old 'RHONY' cast is returning.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Fans hoping for a BravoCon announcement for the original cast of The Real Housewives of New York City to return are going to be in for a major letdown, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Rumors and Speculation About the Old 'RHONY' Cast Are Flying

Photo of Sonja Morgan
Source: MEGA

Sonja Morgan was a staple on 'RHONY' for 11 seasons before being let go.

BravoCon, the network's biggest convention, begins today, and fodder has been circulating regarding major announcements that take place, and one of those involves RHONY.

"People keep wanting to hear the old RHONY cast is returning so badly, and, with BravoCon beginning, there are rumors and speculation flying left and right that the old cast may be brought back or they may be merged with the new cast," an insider spilled.

Unfortunately for diehard fans of the franchise, the source chalked the "unfortunate" talk up to being just noise.

There's No 'Huge Announcement' Regarding the 'RHONY' OG Cast at BravoCon, an Insider Dished

Photo of Dorinda Medley
Source: MEGA

Dorinda Medley was a breakout star on 'RHONY' when she joined the cast in Season 7.

The OG cast – which included Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, and others – have been spotted hanging out together a ton, and Carole Radziwill recently made her return to Bravo after seven years with an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but the insider insisted this isn't signaling their homecoming.

"As much as people want the old cast back, they have not been officially told anything about returning to the franchise in any capacity," they shared. "Unless Bravo is keeping it from them, too, and pulls off a surprise stunt over the weekend, right now the old RHONY cast are just appearing at BravoCon for nostalgia and because fans still want to meet them.

"From what they know, there’s no ‘huge announcement’ coming this weekend regarding their return. But, it’s BravoCon, so, as Bravo famously says, we’ll just have to wait and watch what happens."

It should be noted other BravoLebs not currently on a show on the network, including Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss and more will be present for the weekend as well.

The New 'RHONY' Cast

Photo of new 'RHONY' cast
Source: Bravo

Fans have been vocal about their disdain for the new 'RHONY' cast.

Following RHONY's thirteenth season, Bravo did an overhaul of the cast, completely cleaning house and bringing in all new blood.

Two seasons of the new cast have been aired, but fans have been vocal online that they want the OG women back, sharing their disdain for the new stars. At a minimum, longtime RHONY followers have demanded a mix of the original women and some of the current cast.

Another announcement fans were hoping would be made this weekend was the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which has been on hiatus since Season 14.

Andy Cohen Confirms If a 'RHONJ' Announcement Will Be Made at BravoCon

Photo of 'RHONJ' cast
Source: Bravo

Andy Cohen insisted fans will 'not' be getting an 'RHONJ' announcement at BravoCon.

In a sit-down interview in Las Vegas ahead of BravoCon, Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen confirmed if RHONJ fans would get what they're hoping for this weekend.

"I can tell you, you're not gonna get one," Cohen said regarding a RHONJ return being revealed at BravoCon.

"There is no Jersey announcement. We will announce something when the casting is right. We are not going to be backed into something that's not going to be great, because the Jersey fans deserve greatness. And we're not there yet. I'm just being real with you," he added.

While that is disappointing news, things are hopefully going toward the direction of the show returning, as Teresa Giudice recently sat down with her estranged brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, in an attempt to put the past behind them and move forward.

