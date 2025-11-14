The Future of MAGA: J.D. Vance Drops a Bombshell About Running for President in 2028 After Trump Wraps Up His Time in The Oval Office 

However, the Vice President, 41, proudly proclaimed in an interview with Fox News that aired on Thursday, November 13, that he's going to sit down with Trump, 79, once the 2026 elections are over, to start mapping out their vision of how to continue the MAGA movement since the president will term out in 2028 and needs a successor.

J.D. Vance made it clear that his eye is on the job of supporting Donald Trump , and the time will come when he begins thinking about a race for the White House in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now, and my job is to do it," referring to his role as veep.

When Sean Hannity asked Vance about his plans for running for president in 2028, the former Ohio senator explained, "I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure."

Vance stressed that he's focused on getting the Republican party over the finish line in the 2026 midterms to ensure Democrats don't pick up congressional seats and regain control in an effort to undo Trump's agenda.

"I really want us to win the midterms, because if the Democrats get in power, they’re going to try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past 10 months,” Vance revealed. "So we’re gonna win the midterms, we’re gonna do everything we can to win the midterms."

"After that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," he pledged about Trump. "If we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself. If we do a terrible job, the politics will take care of itself in the other direction, so I’m just going to focus on the job that I have."