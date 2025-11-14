Your tip
J.D. Vance

The Future of MAGA: J.D. Vance Drops a Bombshell About Running for President in 2028 After Trump Wraps Up His Time in The Oval Office 

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

J.D. Vance made it clear that his eye is on the job of supporting Donald Trump, and the time will come when he begins thinking about a race for the White House in 2028, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, the Vice President, 41, proudly proclaimed in an interview with Fox News that aired on Thursday, November 13, that he's going to sit down with Trump, 79, once the 2026 elections are over, to start mapping out their vision of how to continue the MAGA movement since the president will term out in 2028 and needs a successor.

Tries to Put 2028 Race 'Out of My Head'

Photo of JD Vance and Sean Hannity
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Vance had a lengthy exclusive sit down with Hannity that covered a wide range of topics.

When Sean Hannity asked Vance about his plans for running for president in 2028, the former Ohio senator explained, "I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure."

"But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now, and my job is to do it," referring to his role as veep.

Presidential Plans After 2026 Midterms

Photo of JD Vance
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Vance is focused on making sure the Republicans succeed in the 2026 midterm elections.

Vance stressed that he's focused on getting the Republican party over the finish line in the 2026 midterms to ensure Democrats don't pick up congressional seats and regain control in an effort to undo Trump's agenda.

"I really want us to win the midterms, because if the Democrats get in power, they’re going to try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past 10 months,” Vance revealed. "So we’re gonna win the midterms, we’re gonna do everything we can to win the midterms."

"After that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it," he pledged about Trump. "If we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself. If we do a terrible job, the politics will take care of itself in the other direction, so I’m just going to focus on the job that I have."

Competition Between Vance and Rubio is a 'Long Way in the Future'

Photo of JD Vance
Source: Fox News/YouTube

Vance downplayed any rivalry between himself and Rubio.

Vance also downplayed the possibility of a 2028 Republican nominee competitor in Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"People have asked me, 'Well, you know, do you see Marco as a rival?'" Vance said. "First of all, if either one of us end up running, it’s a long, long ways in the future, and neither of us is entitled to it."

"So, I think it would be ridiculous for me to say, 'Well, Marco is a rival.' No, no, no. Marco’s a colleague. The president of the United States has asked each of us to do two very important jobs, and that’s what we should focus on."

'Best Friends'

Photo of JD Vance and Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Vance swore in close pal Rubio as Trump's secretary of state.

The veep called Rubio, 54, one of his closest friends and colleagues in the Trump administration, while also praising the former Florida senator for helping mentor him after he was elected to the chamber in 2022.

"When I say that Marco is my best friend, that’s no insult to anybody else in the administration because, you know, when I came into the Senate [in 2023], Marco was a bit of a mentor to me," Vance raved.

"He [was] one of the younger guys in the Senate. He’s got, you know, by the standards of Washington, he still has a young family. He’s got kids who are in law school and college, and so, there’s just a lot of commonality that we have," the Hillbilly Elegy author continued.

Vance added, "We're both people of very strong faith, and our wives get along well. It’s just — he's a good guy and I like coming to work with him and I like talking to him about the things that confront the administration, confront the president."

