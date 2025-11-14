EXCLUSIVE: I'm a Former Federal Prosecutor… Here’s Why Trump Should Be Nervous After the Epstein Email Dump
Nov. 14 2025, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
The most recent Jeffrey Epstein email dump should have Donald Trump worried about his political future, RadarOnline.com can report.
That's the opinion of a famed former federal prosecutor, who told Radar the evidence against the president is starting to mount.
'Trump Should be Worried'
The latest batch of letters from Epstein gave more hints into his relationship with the president, something Trump has long disputed.
Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Radar the never-ending rumors surrounding Trump and Epstein are damaging to his legacy, but he may still be able to dodge any legal ramifications.
"The Epstein emails are bad for President Trump politically, but they’re not going to move the needle legally," Rahmani said.
"First, they don’t support the proposition that Trump participated in sex acts, at least not directly. Second, although the emails suggest that Trump knew about Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors, none of the evidence is admissible.
However, Trump should be worried if any more of Epstein's alleged victims are discovered.
"Unless another victim comes forward and directly accuses Trump, the Epstein emails are more political fodder for the House Oversight Committee and the court of public opinion than evidence that will see a courtroom.”
Trump's Signs of Dementia?
Many of the more than 20,000 emails released by House Republicans try to counter claims that Trump and Epstein were "good friends" and instead feature a plethora of correspondence in which the sex trafficker described Trump harshly.
Epstein would repeatedly question and insult Trump during his first presidential term, slamming, among other things, that he had "not one decent cell in his body."
The financier would also question Trump's cognitive abilities, ultimately declaring the president as "borderline insane."
In one particular email exchange with Thomas Landon Jr., a former New York Times finance reporter, Epstein referred to a statement Trump gave in reaction to a Michael Wolff book.
"No questions Donald's statement is goofy," the email reads. "Early dementia?"
Trump 'Knew About the Girls'
Epstein would continue with his amateur diagnosis of Trump, calling him "nuts" and "alone."
"I told everyone from day one. Evil beyond belief," Epstein wrote. "Mad, and most thought I was speaking metaphorically. It is obvious he could crack."
Though once seen smiling together, Trump, in a prior interview, asserted the two had a falling out, and he expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club for poaching spa employees, one of whom was Virginia Giuffre.
In a 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein acknowledged being thrown out of Mar-a-Lago.
"Trump said he asked me to resign," he wrote. "Never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."
Trump Orders Investigation of Democrats
After untypically staying silent about the new emails, President Trump finally opened up on Friday morning in a series of blistering posts on his Truth Social platform.
"The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do," Trump rambled.
He also threw some shade at members of his own party: "Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish, Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!"
The president then called on the Justice Department to investigate Epstein's "involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them."