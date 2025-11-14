EXCLUSIVE: I'm a Former Federal Prosecutor… Here’s Why Trump Should Be Nervous After the Epstein Email Dump 

The latest batch of letters from Epstein gave more hints into his relationship with the president, something Trump has long disputed.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Radar the never-ending rumors surrounding Trump and Epstein are damaging to his legacy, but he may still be able to dodge any legal ramifications.

"The Epstein emails are bad for President Trump politically, but they’re not going to move the needle legally," Rahmani said.

"First, they don’t support the proposition that Trump participated in sex acts, at least not directly. Second, although the emails suggest that Trump knew about Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors, none of the evidence is admissible.

However, Trump should be worried if any more of Epstein's alleged victims are discovered.

"Unless another victim comes forward and directly accuses Trump, the Epstein emails are more political fodder for the House Oversight Committee and the court of public opinion than evidence that will see a courtroom.”