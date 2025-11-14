Stormy Daniels' Shocking Claims: 'Donald Trump Pursued Me and Called Repeatedly Asking to See Me for a Year' — After Their Alleged Affair
Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Stormy Daniels has made shocking new allegations about her relationship with Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stormy Daniels Was Paid Hush Money
Daniels, who was infamously paid hush money by Trump prior to the 2016 election to stay quiet about their affair, slammed a naysayer who came for her.
After a recent interview she gave, a critic blasted the adult film star on X, writing, "Donald Trump f----- you and then never thought about doing it again."
They continued coming for her, mocking her appearance and porn career, adding, "Lol, my God, I'm glad you finally got your comeuppance."
Stormy Daniels Claps Back at a Critic
Daniels didn't ignore the jab, though, and quickly issued a reply, where she made a staggering new reveal about her relationship with the president.
"Oh! He definitely thought about it a lot. That’s why he pursued me and called repeatedly asking to see me for a year," she claimed.
"I stopped doing porn years ago because I wanted to focus on mainstream writing and directing and have been successful doing it so what kind of 'comeuppance' is that?" she elaborated.
Stormy Daniels' Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump
An alleged sexual encounter took place between Trump and Daniels four months after the president's wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron. Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money to not discuss any details about what went down.
In 2018, the affair was exposed.
It was also revealed Michael Cohen, Donald's former fixer, allegedly gave Daniels money via his personal home equity line, and Trump allegedly repaid him through payments that were falsely labeled as "legal services."
The case ended up going to court due to the situation being ruled as having tried to influence the election. After he was indicted, Donald was found guilty on 34 counts in regard to falsifying business records.
Daniels, for her part, is still in debt to Donald a six-figure sum after losing a defamation suit she filed against him.
Stormy Daniels Is Still Affected By the Situation With Donald Trump
Even though the tense situation is in the past, Daniels opened up in a 2024 interview to express it still affects her.
"I don't know if I've quite processed it yet," she confessed. "I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back."
"We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal," she added.
Daniels also shared she received death threats after she testified.
"Back in 2018, there was stuff like ‘liar,' ‘slut,' ‘gold digger.' This time around, it’s different," she dished in 2024. "It is direct threats. It is ‘I’m going to come to your house to slit your throat."
Daniels admitted the threats were coming due to Donald's supporters blaming her for his legal problems.
"They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts," she added. "I compare them to suicide bombers. They legitimately think that what they’re doing is right. Those people who see me as a villain."