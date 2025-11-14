Stormy Daniels' Shocking Claims: 'Donald Trump Pursued Me and Called Repeatedly Asking to See Me for a Year' — After Their Alleged Affair

Even though the tense situation is in the past, Daniels opened up in a 2024 interview to express it still affects her.

"I don't know if I've quite processed it yet," she confessed. "I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back."

"We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal," she added.

Daniels also shared she received death threats after she testified.

"Back in 2018, there was stuff like ‘liar,' ‘slut,' ‘gold digger.' This time around, it’s different," she dished in 2024. "It is direct threats. It is ‘I’m going to come to your house to slit your throat."

Daniels admitted the threats were coming due to Donald's supporters blaming her for his legal problems.

"They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts," she added. "I compare them to suicide bombers. They legitimately think that what they’re doing is right. Those people who see me as a villain."