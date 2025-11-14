Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels' Shocking Claims: 'Donald Trump Pursued Me and Called Repeatedly Asking to See Me for a Year' — After Their Alleged Affair

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels was paid hush money to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Stormy Daniels has made shocking new allegations about her relationship with Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy Daniels Was Paid Hush Money

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels was slammed by a critic who said Donald Trump 'never thought about doing it again' after sleeping with her.

Daniels, who was infamously paid hush money by Trump prior to the 2016 election to stay quiet about their affair, slammed a naysayer who came for her.

After a recent interview she gave, a critic blasted the adult film star on X, writing, "Donald Trump f----- you and then never thought about doing it again."

They continued coming for her, mocking her appearance and porn career, adding, "Lol, my God, I'm glad you finally got your comeuppance."

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy Daniels Claps Back at a Critic

Photo of Stormy Daniels
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels said Donald Trump 'pursued her and called' asking to see her 'for a year.'

Daniels didn't ignore the jab, though, and quickly issued a reply, where she made a staggering new reveal about her relationship with the president.

"Oh! He definitely thought about it a lot. That’s why he pursued me and called repeatedly asking to see me for a year," she claimed.

"I stopped doing porn years ago because I wanted to focus on mainstream writing and directing and have been successful doing it so what kind of 'comeuppance' is that?" she elaborated.

Article continues below advertisement

Stormy Daniels' Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump

Photo of Michael Cohen
Source: MEGA

Michael Cohen allegedly paid Stormy Daniels money from his personal home equity line.

An alleged sexual encounter took place between Trump and Daniels four months after the president's wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son, Barron. Daniels was allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money to not discuss any details about what went down.

In 2018, the affair was exposed.

It was also revealed Michael Cohen, Donald's former fixer, allegedly gave Daniels money via his personal home equity line, and Trump allegedly repaid him through payments that were falsely labeled as "legal services."

The case ended up going to court due to the situation being ruled as having tried to influence the election. After he was indicted, Donald was found guilty on 34 counts in regard to falsifying business records.

Daniels, for her part, is still in debt to Donald a six-figure sum after losing a defamation suit she filed against him.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi

RFK Jr's Sexting Scandal Explodes: Trump's Health Secretary, 71, 'Told Olivia Nuzzi, 32, He Wanted Her To Have His Baby,' the Young Journalist Claims

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump

Trump Accused of 'Betrayal': Jeffrey Epstein 'Believed' The Don 'Alerted Police' About His Sex Trafficking Scheme, According to Explosive Email Leak

Stormy Daniels Is Still Affected By the Situation With Donald Trump

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Stormy Daniels
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels received death threats over testifying regarding Donald Trump.

Even though the tense situation is in the past, Daniels opened up in a 2024 interview to express it still affects her.

"I don't know if I've quite processed it yet," she confessed. "I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back."

"We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal," she added.

Daniels also shared she received death threats after she testified.

"Back in 2018, there was stuff like ‘liar,' ‘slut,' ‘gold digger.' This time around, it’s different," she dished in 2024. "It is direct threats. It is ‘I’m going to come to your house to slit your throat."

Daniels admitted the threats were coming due to Donald's supporters blaming her for his legal problems.

"They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts," she added. "I compare them to suicide bombers. They legitimately think that what they’re doing is right. Those people who see me as a villain."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.