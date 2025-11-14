EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis, 70, Left Family 'Hopeless' After Dementia Diagnosis as Wife Emma Heming Was 'Angered' Over Actor's Failing Health 

Willis, 70, retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia back in 2022, and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.

In an emotional conversation with grief expert and author David Kessler, Heming recalled how lost she felt learning the news in their doctor's office.

"When we received that diagnosis, you know, we walked out of there with nothing. With no hope, no support, no road map," she explained. "It was just 'check back in in a couple months', and we were sent on our way."

The 47-year-old model continued: "And I thought, 'How could this be? How are people being diagnosed and pushed out the door with no support?"

Her questions inspired her to share her experiences with other caregivers in her book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.