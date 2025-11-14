Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Bruce Willis
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Willis, 70, Left Family 'Hopeless' After Dementia Diagnosis as Wife Emma Heming Was 'Angered' Over Actor's Failing Health 

photo of Bruce Willis
Source: mega

Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis was hard for his family to come to terms with.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bruce Willis' wife has confessed that she felt "anger and resentment" after the legendary actor was diagnosed with dementia, RadarOnline.com can report.

Emma Heming revealed she has since "gotten used to the grief" and is now better able to process her emotions.

Article continues below advertisement

An Initial Lack of Answers

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
bruce willis and emma heming
Source: mega

His wife, Emma Heming, admitted to feeling angry.

Willis, 70, retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia back in 2022, and was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.

In an emotional conversation with grief expert and author David Kessler, Heming recalled how lost she felt learning the news in their doctor's office.

"When we received that diagnosis, you know, we walked out of there with nothing. With no hope, no support, no road map," she explained. "It was just 'check back in in a couple months', and we were sent on our way."

The 47-year-old model continued: "And I thought, 'How could this be? How are people being diagnosed and pushed out the door with no support?"

Her questions inspired her to share her experiences with other caregivers in her book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.

Article continues below advertisement

Heavy Emotional Toll

photo of bruce willis
Source: mega

She has since embraced her role as his caretaker.

In her memoir, Heming discussed the heavy emotional tolls the diagnosis took on her.

"The most jarring ones for me were the anger and the resentment that I started to feel," she opened up. "I had so much shame, and just felt like a horrible person because I was having these feelings."

Heming said she would soon discover that her feelings were not unique and, in fact, were shared by many partners who suddenly find themselves thrust into the role of caregiver.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma's Marriage Doubts

photo of bruce willis
Source: mega

Willis has been steadily getting sicker.

Still she has previously admitted her husband's sudden change and unexplained lack of emotion nearly crumbled their marriage, until the family found out the reason why.

"I didn't understand what was happening," she told ABC's Diane Sawyer earlier this year. "And I just thought, 'How can I remain in a marriage that doesn't feel like what we had? It doesn't feel like a marriage anymore.'

"It felt a little removed, very cold, not like the Bruce who is very warm and affectionate. To go in the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Their Distance! 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Staying in a ‘Separate Hotel’ Away From Cast for BravoCon as Nasty Feud Rages On

Photo of Erika Kirk, Jason Aldean, and Brittany Aldean

EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Viral Hug With Jason Aldean Hints 'Trouble Is Near,' Body Expert Claims — as Country Singer's Wife Brittany Was Caught 'Holding Back Emotion'

The Highs and Lows of His Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of willis family
Source: @demimoore/instagram

His family has all offered their help and support during his battle.

Since Willis' family shared the devastating health update, Heming has been open about the highs and lows that have come with caring for her ailing husband full-time.

During a recent appearance on Tamsen Fadal's The Tamsen Show podcast, she explained the heartbreaking process of watching Willis' disease take over.

She said: "We've been with Bruce every step of the way of his disease and his disease progresses and he declines. So, it's not like this fast track into like, oh my gosh, he's not communicating."

Heming continued: "We're not able to have a conversation anymore. It's just been a slow burn. Um, and that's very painful to watch as well.

"We communicate with him in our own special way that works for him, that works for us. It looks different from, you know, what the norm would be, but we're not dealing with anything that is normal."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.