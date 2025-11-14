Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance Dismisses Donald Trump's Growing Health Concerns While Ridiculing Joe Biden's Physical Decline: 'If I Served Under Him, I'd Worry Every Minute He Was Gonna Croak!'

picture of Donald Trump J.D. Vance and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has mocked Joe Biden's declining health while attempting to ease concerns surrounding Donald Trump's well-being during a new interview.

Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

J.D. Vance has ridiculed Joe Biden's declining health while attempting to play down fears surrounding Donald Trump's own well-being.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president, 41, has received some heat for laughing at the thought of Biden dying during a new interview, where he was asked if he may take office should something happen to Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Never Be Able To Sleep'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of J.D. Vance and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Vance joked he would have sleepless nights if he served under Biden due to fears he'll 'croak' it.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Vance said: "I serve under Donald Trump who is very healthy.

"He has a big shadow, but if I served under Joe Biden, I'd probably be worried every minute of every day that he'd croak and I'd have to become president," before beginning to crack up.

"But because I serve a president," he added before once again interrupted himself by laughing, "OK. I'd never be able to sleep.

"I'd always have my cell phone as loud as possible, but no, the president won, you know, he's got a lot of energy."

Vance continued: "He's extremely healthy, so I don't think about that.

"Obviously, that's part of the job, so you've got to be ready if tragedy strikes, but the thing that I go with the flow pretty well."

Article continues below advertisement

'Nasty' Comments

picture of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Vance was slammed on social media for his jabs about Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance’s mockery of Biden’s health was blasted by critics, who took to social media to vent their disgust.

One wrote: "Nothing says 'leadership' like mocking someone's age while serving a man who can't finish a coherent sentence."

Another added: "Somebody tell J.D. Vance that an MRI is not part of a routine physical and discolored hands, a droopy lip and a stiff leg are not normal," wrote another person. A third user mocked: "Very Christian thing to say."

Despite Vance's assurances on Trump's health, rumors continued to swirl that the president is in decline.

Dr. John Gartner, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, recently alleged the Don is showing a "massive increase" in his alleged "clinical signs of dementia."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Is 'Healthy'

picture of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance attempted to ease fears surrounding Trump's well-being amid dementia rumors.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi

RFK Jr's Sexting Scandal Explodes: Trump's Health Secretary, 71, 'Told Olivia Nuzzi, 32, He Wanted Her To Have His Baby,' the Young Journalist Claims

Composite photo of Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Their Distance! 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Staying in a ‘Separate Hotel’ Away From Cast for BravoCon as Nasty Feud Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

When appearing on The Daily Beast podcast, Gartner noted the president's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline." He also credited these symptoms for increasing Trump's "grandiosity" and "paranoia."

Trump's right hand has also been under scrutiny for quite some time, as it has continued to appear bruised and allegedly been covered up with makeup.

In the wake of the fodder about his hand, Trump has appeared to try to hide it, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking or using makeup to try to cover it up.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Medical experts have warned Trump's health is on the wane.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was interrogated by a media outlet that pushed for an explanation on what's going on with Trump's hand.

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she detailed.

Leavitt had previously pushed aside worries that anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.

"President Trump is a man of the people," she claimed to reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.