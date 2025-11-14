J.D. Vance Dismisses Donald Trump's Growing Health Concerns While Ridiculing Joe Biden's Physical Decline: 'If I Served Under Him, I'd Worry Every Minute He Was Gonna Croak!'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance has ridiculed Joe Biden's declining health while attempting to play down fears surrounding Donald Trump's own well-being.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president, 41, has received some heat for laughing at the thought of Biden dying during a new interview, where he was asked if he may take office should something happen to Trump.
'I'd Never Be Able To Sleep'
Vance said: "I serve under Donald Trump who is very healthy.
"He has a big shadow, but if I served under Joe Biden, I'd probably be worried every minute of every day that he'd croak and I'd have to become president," before beginning to crack up.
"But because I serve a president," he added before once again interrupted himself by laughing, "OK. I'd never be able to sleep.
"I'd always have my cell phone as loud as possible, but no, the president won, you know, he's got a lot of energy."
Vance continued: "He's extremely healthy, so I don't think about that.
"Obviously, that's part of the job, so you've got to be ready if tragedy strikes, but the thing that I go with the flow pretty well."
'Nasty' Comments
Vance’s mockery of Biden’s health was blasted by critics, who took to social media to vent their disgust.
One wrote: "Nothing says 'leadership' like mocking someone's age while serving a man who can't finish a coherent sentence."
Another added: "Somebody tell J.D. Vance that an MRI is not part of a routine physical and discolored hands, a droopy lip and a stiff leg are not normal," wrote another person. A third user mocked: "Very Christian thing to say."
Despite Vance's assurances on Trump's health, rumors continued to swirl that the president is in decline.
Dr. John Gartner, who co-hosts the Shrinking Trump podcast, recently alleged the Don is showing a "massive increase" in his alleged "clinical signs of dementia."
Trump Is 'Healthy'
When appearing on The Daily Beast podcast, Gartner noted the president's confusion, bizarre and incoherent rambling, and memory lapses are signs of "immense cognitive decline." He also credited these symptoms for increasing Trump's "grandiosity" and "paranoia."
Trump's right hand has also been under scrutiny for quite some time, as it has continued to appear bruised and allegedly been covered up with makeup.
In the wake of the fodder about his hand, Trump has appeared to try to hide it, either by clasping it with his other hand, putting it beneath a podium when speaking or using makeup to try to cover it up.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt was interrogated by a media outlet that pushed for an explanation on what's going on with Trump's hand.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she detailed.
Leavitt had previously pushed aside worries that anything was wrong with Trump in July when she was asked about his bruise.
"President Trump is a man of the people," she claimed to reporters. "And he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."