J.D. Vance Dismisses Donald Trump's Growing Health Concerns While Ridiculing Joe Biden's Physical Decline: 'If I Served Under Him, I'd Worry Every Minute He Was Gonna Croak!'

Vance said: "I serve under Donald Trump who is very healthy.

"He has a big shadow, but if I served under Joe Biden, I'd probably be worried every minute of every day that he'd croak and I'd have to become president," before beginning to crack up.

"But because I serve a president," he added before once again interrupted himself by laughing, "OK. I'd never be able to sleep.

"I'd always have my cell phone as loud as possible, but no, the president won, you know, he's got a lot of energy."

Vance continued: "He's extremely healthy, so I don't think about that.

"Obviously, that's part of the job, so you've got to be ready if tragedy strikes, but the thing that I go with the flow pretty well."