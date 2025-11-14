Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Joe Biden
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ex Prez Joe Biden Cruelly Mocked as Being 'Trapped in an Exoskeleton' — Inside the Social Media Campaign Trolling the 82-year-old Cancer-Ridden Former Commander in Chief

illustrated photo of robojoe biden
Source: mega

A strange conspiracy theory claims Joe Biden is really a robot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joe Biden's troubling recent appearance at a fancy Italian restaurant has critics and conspiracy theorists insisting the former president is being kept alive by a sci-fi exoskeleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And one of those who apparently believes the Robo-Biden rumor is President Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

'That's a Robot'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
joe biden
Source: x.com/dom_lucre

Social media users looked for clues in recent Biden videos to back up their beliefs.

Video circulating on social media shows Biden stumbling his way into an Arlington, Va. restaurant. The former president's gait was slow and deliberate as he navigated his way around the patrons scattered about at tables outdoors.

While many comments online focused on the 82-year-old's health, some skeptics looked for clues that Biden wasn't actually Biden at all.

"That’s a robot. Not a real person," one person insisted, as another agreed: "I'm 90% sure this is an Optimus robot with a CIA Biden mask on."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: x.com/Burningems

Still, one armchair investigator dug deeper: "He's wearing a mobility suit. Notice how high up the collar of the jacket is? He's 50% robot in this exoskeleton.

"Notice how limp the arm is with the handshake? He doesnt have the muscle tone to shake a hand, he's just along for the ride.

"Notice how slow and methodic the stride? That's the exoskeleton suit. The lies they perpetrated and still continue to push."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Chimes In

joe biden.
Source: x.com/dom_lucre

Some said Biden looked 'lost' as he walked past a sea of supporters.

Earlier this year, President Trump fed into the theory when he retweeted the claim on his own Truth Social platform. The president forwarded a message from a follower that insisted: "There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don't know the difference."

Meanwhile, diners at the Italian restaurant seemed to recognize the real Biden, and shared concern for his health after the frail former president slowly stumbled his way through a crowd.

Biden turns 83 next week and has seldom been seen as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden was surrounded by Secret Service agents as he slowly walked inside the Arlington, Va. restaurant Carbonara. The ex-president was greeted with a smattering of applause and appreciation.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Walking Corpse'

joe biden
Source: mega

President Trump jumped in on the robo-bandwagon

However, the reaction on social media was far less approving, as many critics pointed out his diminished reflexes.

"He looks absolutely lost," one person tweeted, as another piled on: "Lol. He is not sure where he is."

A third added: "The walking corpse, bet the autopen was still on at that moment."

While one person sarcastically stated: "I thought that was an animatronic from Spirit Halloween."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
margot robbie marriage strained movie flop tom ackerley

EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie's Marriage 'Under Pressure' After Embarrassing Movie Flop Leaves Her and Husband Tom Ackerley 'Reeling'

Denise Richards seeks a rich new guy after her bitter divorce from Aaron Phypers, avoiding crybabies and paupers.

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards 'On the Hunt for a Rich New Guy' After Bitter Divorce Battle With Aaron Phypers — 'She Doesn't Want Another Pauper or a Crybaby'

Cancer Concessions

joe biden
Source: mega

Biden's cancer has taken its toll on his body.

Biden's aggressive form of cancer has sapped him of his strength, and the toll has forced him to cancel several speaking engagements he had scheduled for the end of the year.

Before he dropped out of the 2024 election and made way for Kamala Harris, speaking arrangements were made for him at numerous locations, but those have now all gone down the tubes.

Most recently, Biden was spotted with a giant bandage hiding a vicious scar from a delicate cancer surgery. Officials revealed the massive gash above his right eye was the result of surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.

Last month, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, downplayed the Mohs surgery, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue. The tissue will now be tested to determine if it has spread to other parts of the body, but renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Biden, told RadarOnline.com he believes the politician is in a potentially dire situation.

"With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable," Dr. Fischer explained. "Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognized and dangerous."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.