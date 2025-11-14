EXCLUSIVE: Ex Prez Joe Biden Cruelly Mocked as Being 'Trapped in an Exoskeleton' — Inside the Social Media Campaign Trolling the 82-year-old Cancer-Ridden Former Commander in Chief
Nov. 14 2025, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
Joe Biden's troubling recent appearance at a fancy Italian restaurant has critics and conspiracy theorists insisting the former president is being kept alive by a sci-fi exoskeleton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And one of those who apparently believes the Robo-Biden rumor is President Trump.
'That's a Robot'
Video circulating on social media shows Biden stumbling his way into an Arlington, Va. restaurant. The former president's gait was slow and deliberate as he navigated his way around the patrons scattered about at tables outdoors.
While many comments online focused on the 82-year-old's health, some skeptics looked for clues that Biden wasn't actually Biden at all.
"That’s a robot. Not a real person," one person insisted, as another agreed: "I'm 90% sure this is an Optimus robot with a CIA Biden mask on."
Still, one armchair investigator dug deeper: "He's wearing a mobility suit. Notice how high up the collar of the jacket is? He's 50% robot in this exoskeleton.
"Notice how limp the arm is with the handshake? He doesnt have the muscle tone to shake a hand, he's just along for the ride.
"Notice how slow and methodic the stride? That's the exoskeleton suit. The lies they perpetrated and still continue to push."
Trump Chimes In
Earlier this year, President Trump fed into the theory when he retweeted the claim on his own Truth Social platform. The president forwarded a message from a follower that insisted: "There is no #JoeBiden - executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don't know the difference."
Meanwhile, diners at the Italian restaurant seemed to recognize the real Biden, and shared concern for his health after the frail former president slowly stumbled his way through a crowd.
Biden turns 83 next week and has seldom been seen as he battles an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
Biden was surrounded by Secret Service agents as he slowly walked inside the Arlington, Va. restaurant Carbonara. The ex-president was greeted with a smattering of applause and appreciation.
'The Walking Corpse'
However, the reaction on social media was far less approving, as many critics pointed out his diminished reflexes.
"He looks absolutely lost," one person tweeted, as another piled on: "Lol. He is not sure where he is."
A third added: "The walking corpse, bet the autopen was still on at that moment."
While one person sarcastically stated: "I thought that was an animatronic from Spirit Halloween."
Cancer Concessions
Biden's aggressive form of cancer has sapped him of his strength, and the toll has forced him to cancel several speaking engagements he had scheduled for the end of the year.
Before he dropped out of the 2024 election and made way for Kamala Harris, speaking arrangements were made for him at numerous locations, but those have now all gone down the tubes.
Most recently, Biden was spotted with a giant bandage hiding a vicious scar from a delicate cancer surgery. Officials revealed the massive gash above his right eye was the result of surgery to remove skin cancer lesions.
Last month, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, downplayed the Mohs surgery, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue. The tissue will now be tested to determine if it has spread to other parts of the body, but renowned internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Biden, told RadarOnline.com he believes the politician is in a potentially dire situation.
"With so many medical problems, his longevity is definitely in question, and reports of dementia make him even more vulnerable," Dr. Fischer explained. "Melanoma is notorious for being unrecognized and dangerous."