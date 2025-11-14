Ariana Grande's 'Crippling' PTSD 'Spirals' After Fan Attack: Singer Fears 'Worst Case Scenario' Amid Claims She's Still Haunted by Manchester Terror Attack

And incidents like Thursday's, when a fan jumped the rails as she walked the "yellow carpet", are incredibly "triggering" for her.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "Ariana has been trying to soothe herself because her mind automatically jumps to the darkest possibilities.

"When someone suddenly approaches or charges at her, it triggers her... almost like PTSD, as her mind immediately goes to the worst-case scenario."

Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo, 38, and an army of bodyguards were forced to step in as the man jumped a barrier and grabbed hold of the diminutive singer-turned-actress.

Indeed, Erivo reached the fan first, sparking questions surrounding the capabilities of the security at the scene.