Ariana Grande's 'Crippling' PTSD 'Spirals' After Fan Attack: Singer Fears 'Worst Case Scenario' Amid Claims She's Still Haunted by Manchester Terror Attack
Nov. 14 2025, Published 9:24 a.m. ET
Ariana Grande is upping her security after a fan pounced on her during the Singapore premiere of new movie Wicked: For Good, leaving the star traumatized.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 32, remains haunted by the terror attack at her Manchester concert in May 2017 which left 22 of her fans, many of them children, dead and thousands injured.
'Triggering' Moment For Grande
And incidents like Thursday's, when a fan jumped the rails as she walked the "yellow carpet", are incredibly "triggering" for her.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "Ariana has been trying to soothe herself because her mind automatically jumps to the darkest possibilities.
"When someone suddenly approaches or charges at her, it triggers her... almost like PTSD, as her mind immediately goes to the worst-case scenario."
Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo, 38, and an army of bodyguards were forced to step in as the man jumped a barrier and grabbed hold of the diminutive singer-turned-actress.
Indeed, Erivo reached the fan first, sparking questions surrounding the capabilities of the security at the scene.
Scary Scenes
It has now been revealed the stunt was a coordinated and planned attack on Grande by a repeat offender who has targeted multiple celebrities in the past, including singers Katy Perry and The Weeknd.
Johnson Wen, who goes by the creepy pseudonym "Pyjama Man" proudly boasts on Instagram that he is the "troll most hated", posted a string of pictures and videos before and after his attack on Grande.
In one particularly unhinged clip, he laughs maniacally as he describes his plan to "meet" his "best friend" Grande, adding that he has been "dreaming about" the moment.
Penned in Wen's Instagram bio is also the assertion that "Ariana Grande is the Queen". It is not clear when this message was added — but it is all the more unsettling considering the events of Thursday.
Erivo Steps In
Erivo's lightning quick reactions have sparked a flood of memes after she came to the rescue of her co-star and close friend Grande.
Taking to Instagram, fans heaped praise on the British actress for risking her own safety while assisting her co-star.
Sharing a brief video of the incident, one commented: '"Now THAT'S friendship. WOW. Pretty's scary stuff but having a friend like that leap into action? I’m sensing a Bodyguard reboot!
"PS There was so much security. How did this even happen?"
Commenting on the post, a second fan added: "That's a true friend. She didn't even think for herself she sprung to protect."
Elsewhere, a third joked: "Cynthia was Amazing! If she ever needs a job outside of Acting Security is her gig."
While a fourth wrote: "Girl, if there something you don't do is, to mess with a Capricorn's friend in front of them. Mama Bear Mode in nano seconds..."
Sharing a photo of the actress looking furious as she wrapped a protective arm around Grande, another commented: "Cynthia Erivo is a 6x threat: Singer, Actress, Dancer, Writer, Model, BODYGUARD. As if I couldn’t possibly LOVE her more."