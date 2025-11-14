Unseen Footage of Blake Lively's Unscripted Kiss With Justin Baldoni Sparks New Bombshell Twist in Bitter Legal Battle Between 'It Ends with Us' Co-Stars

According to new court documents, the director's legal team have submitted the deleted scene as evidence, arguing that it shows the actress improvising a kiss during filming — something she has cited of evidence of sexual harassment on the set of the drama.

The minute-long clip, filed as an exhibit in a November 13 motion for summary judgment, shows Lively and Baldoni shooting a hospital hallway scene in May 2023.

In the footage, the actress’s character Lily strides up to Baldoni's Ryle, grabs his arms and plants a quick kiss on him before smiling and walking off.

Baldoni's legal team says the moment was unscripted and was not part of the written screenplay.