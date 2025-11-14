Unseen Footage of Blake Lively's Unscripted Kiss With Justin Baldoni Sparks New Bombshell Twist in Bitter Legal Battle Between 'It Ends with Us' Co-Stars
Nov. 14 2025, Updated 8:24 a.m. ET
Never-before-scene footage of Blake Lively kissing Justin Baldoni has sparked a bombshell twist in the feuding former co-stars' legal war.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Baldoni, 41, is using footage of the unscripted smooch to accuse Lively, 38, of the same conduct she's aimed towards him.
Deleted Scene Part Of Evidence
According to new court documents, the director's legal team have submitted the deleted scene as evidence, arguing that it shows the actress improvising a kiss during filming — something she has cited of evidence of sexual harassment on the set of the drama.
The minute-long clip, filed as an exhibit in a November 13 motion for summary judgment, shows Lively and Baldoni shooting a hospital hallway scene in May 2023.
In the footage, the actress’s character Lily strides up to Baldoni's Ryle, grabs his arms and plants a quick kiss on him before smiling and walking off.
Baldoni's legal team says the moment was unscripted and was not part of the written screenplay.
'There Was No Kiss In The Script'
The filing claims that the former Gossip Girl star not only approved the moment, but "oversaw" the scene and "herself added to the script, in which her character kissed Baldoni’s character in every take, although there was no kiss in the script."
Lively's team said in a November 3 letter she had requested the presiding judge to put sanctions on producer Jamey Heath after he missed a September 2 deadline to turn over to the court "certain materials" germane to the case.
Attorneys for Lively had asked Heath to submit into evidence "the video (he) showed (Lively) on the set of the film of his fully nude wife during the birth of their child during an at-home birth.'
Lively noted that Heath had played the clip for her "without warning or consent."
Lively's List Of Demands
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation — claims he forcefully denies.
As previously reported, when It Ends With Us filming was set to restart after the Hollywood strikes, Lively returned to the set in January 2024 with a strict checklist for Baldoni and the producers.
One of them, according to her lawsuit: "No more improvising of kissing."
But Baldoni's team is now pointing to the newly unearthed clip as evidence that Lively herself had participated in off-script kissing months earlier.
Meanwhile, Baldoni has also claimed in a new court filing that he was deeply rattled by an alleged encounter with Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.
In an exhibit found in legal documents, the director wrote in text messages that he was "emotionally paralyzed" after being "ambushed" by Reynolds at his and Lively's New York City apartment back in January 2024.
"Ryan was talking to me like a five-year-old and scolding me," Baldoni wrote in the text to Rainn Wilson, recalling what he claimed took place one night prior.
"They essentially said that Jamey (Heath) and I are not who we claimed to be and that for us to have a podcast is unsafe because it makes people feel like we are safe."
Baldoni claimed the Deadpool actor, 49, listed allegations — "taken completely out of context" — from a phone during the encounter.
"It's hard to feel so much of what they believe about me is false because they are so convinced that it’s real... I was emotionally paralyzed, which is something I haven’t experienced in years," he wrote in the texts.
"My brain was struggling because what I wanted to say and do was run and blow this whole movie up because I feel this was so unjust," the actor continued.
"And yet, the only path forward was to acknowledge her and Ryan’s feelings and apologize and take the wrath of an angry husband — yeah, I couldn’t even do that correctly.
"I prayed and prayed and prayed for the words and they didn’t come, so I felt abandoned by God in that moment — even though I know that’s not what happened,"