EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie's Marriage 'Under Pressure' After Embarrassing Movie Flop Leaves Her and Husband Tom Ackerley 'Reeling'

Barbie babe Margot Robbie is reeling from the embarrassing tanking of her most recent flick – A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – at the box office, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the living doll's pouring her heart and soul into making her next project a huge success, which is heaping a ton of pressure onto her marriage with producer Tom Ackerley.

The 35-year-old Aussie blonde and same-age hunk, who's worth an estimated $4 million next to her whopping $40 million, tied the knot in 2016, and they're coping with her recent disaster.