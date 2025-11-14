EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie's Marriage 'Under Pressure' After Embarrassing Movie Flop Leaves Her and Husband Tom Ackerley 'Reeling'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Barbie babe Margot Robbie is reeling from the embarrassing tanking of her most recent flick – A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – at the box office, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the living doll's pouring her heart and soul into making her next project a huge success, which is heaping a ton of pressure onto her marriage with producer Tom Ackerley.
The 35-year-old Aussie blonde and same-age hunk, who's worth an estimated $4 million next to her whopping $40 million, tied the knot in 2016, and they're coping with her recent disaster.
Placing The Blame On Each Other
"This has turned into a big, hard-to-ignore black eye for Margot and Tom and they don't have anybody to blame but each other," said a source.
"Technically, the movie is not a product of their production company, LuckyChap, but Big Bold would not have gotten made at all if Margot hadn't signed up for the film as her follow-up to Barbie.
"That was a decision she and Tom made together. Worse than the mixed and downbeat reviews is the absolutely miserable box office, and the finger-pointing and blame games have already begun."
Feeling The Pressure
"Stronger couples have fallen apart over this stuff, and now Margot and Tom are also feeling the pressure around their next film, which they have fully produced through their company, their adaptation of Wuthering Heights that is coming out next year," starring Margot and Jacob Elordi.
And sources said a lot is riding on that flick's success.
"It's hard to understate how important that one is to their future in Hollywood and their future as a couple," said the source.
"Margot would be the first to tell you that there are no guarantees in show business, but they really have a lot riding on it.
"But even with shooting mostly completed, it looks far from the surefire success that Barbie became."