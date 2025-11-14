EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards 'On the Hunt for a Rich New Guy' After Bitter Divorce Battle With Aaron Phypers — 'She Doesn't Want Another Pauper or a Crybaby'
Cougar Denise Richards is putting her dirty divorce from second hubby Aaron Phypers on the back burner as RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Bond girl is now in the hunt for a new guy – preferably one loaded with cash.
Sources said ish the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to plunge into the singles scene and find a new life with the right guy.
Denise Wants A Real Man
"Denise is making an effort to be more sociable and show off and, hopefully, snag a new man," an insider claims, adding: "She clearly has done some cosmetic stuff, but she looks great and a lot younger than her 54 years. She's making it known she's in the market and she's spent a ton of time and money on herself to hook a man.
"The kind of man she wants is mature, confident, worldly and very rich. She doesn't want another pauper or a crybaby."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, her finances have taken a beating in recent weeks as she lawyers up to fight Phypers, 53, in a brutal courtroom battle that's gotten increasingly ugly.
Williams and Phypers have been at each other's throats since earlier this summer, when the handsome wellness guru filed to end their eight-year marriage and launched a series of savage claims against the Starship Troopers actress.
Bitter Divorce Explodes
He's accused her of cheating with Special Forces instructor Rudy Reyes, and slammed her as a pill-popping addict and hoarder who abused their animals and made up a story that he was an abusive husband.
Denise smacked back, accusing Aaron of "violently choking" and "threatening to kill her," and got a restraining order against him.
Meanwhile, he is crying poor, claiming to be $105,000 in debt and demanding a big chunk of her $12million fortune and the $250,000 a month that she pockets posting hot photos and video of herself on an online site.
Denise's Love Requirements
Said a source: "The problem with Aaron is he hadn't really achieved much during the time they were together. Denise says he was a whiny loser compared to her and Charlie [Sheen] and other guys she's dated.
"She wants someone who's secure and cultured and who isn't intimidated by her fame. Of course, it would help if she could find someone to spoil her and pamper her."