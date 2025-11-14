Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Eric Dane's Battle With ALS as Actor is Now Wheelchair-bound After Devastating Diagnosis – 'I'm Gonna Fight Until the Last Breath on This One'

Eric Dane has been battling ALS after the devastating diagnosis, and is now wheelchair-bound.

Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Brave Eric Dane is courageously battling ALS, despite knowing his prognosis is grim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Grey's Anatomy hunk, 52, known as McSteamy to his ardent fans, has been forced to face his own mortality ever since he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – ALS – a rare and fatal degenerative disease.

Working To Pass An ALS Research Funding Bill

Rep. Eric Swalwell met with actor Eric Dane in Washington, D.C., as the star pushed for increased ALS research funding.
Rep. Eric Swalwell met with actor Eric Dane in Washington, D.C., as the star pushed for increased ALS research funding.

"He's trying to figure out how he wants to enjoy life, how to be a beacon of hope and help others who are struggling," an insider said.

"He also wants to enjoy being with family and friends and actually take this time to live."

Dane has described his diagnosis as shattering, but has vowed to fight hard, for himself and for others with the devastating disease.

The Countdown star recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional representatives who have been working to pass an ALS research funding bill.

During the meeting, he told Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and members of the I AM ALS organization, who were also in attendance: "I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids. I wanna be there for all that. So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one."

'Keep The Faith'

Rebecca Gayheart reunited with Dane amid his ALS battle, as the couple focuses on family time with their two daughters.
Rebecca Gayheart reunited with Dane amid his ALS battle, as the couple focuses on family time with their two daughters.

The Euphoria alum shares daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, with wife Rebecca Gayheart, 54.

The two married in 2004, then separated in February 2018, but called off the split earlier this year.

Signs of his worsening condition were evident when a gaunt and rigid Dane, who was once dubbed "the most sexualized man in Hollywood" by Glamour magazine, was spotted using a wheelchair at the D.C. airport following his meeting with lawmakers.

"Keep the faith, man," the dauntless star told onlookers.

Remaining Hopeful Amid His Battle

The 'Euphoria' star has resumed filming season 3 after missing the Emmys due to hospital treatment for ALS.
The 'Euphoria' star has resumed filming season 3 after missing the Emmys due to hospital treatment for ALS.

Although he missed the Emmys because he was in the hospital receiving treatment, he's vowed to keep fighting and says he wants to continue working as long as possible.

He recently returned to the set of Euphoria as filming on season 3 began.

"I'm very hopeful," he's said. "In my heart, I don't feel like this is the end of me."

