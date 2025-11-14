EXCLUSIVE: Inside Eric Dane's Battle With ALS as Actor is Now Wheelchair-bound After Devastating Diagnosis – 'I'm Gonna Fight Until the Last Breath on This One'

Dane has described his diagnosis as shattering, but has vowed to fight hard, for himself and for others with the devastating disease.

The Countdown star recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional representatives who have been working to pass an ALS research funding bill.

During the meeting, he told Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and members of the I AM ALS organization, who were also in attendance: "I have two daughters at home. I wanna see them graduate college, get married, maybe have grandkids. I wanna be there for all that. So, I'm gonna fight until the last breath on this one."