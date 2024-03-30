'Dangerous': Rep. Eric Swalwell Blasts Trump for 'Glorifying Violence' as Election Officials Face Threats

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

The Department of Justice is currently investigating dozens of threats made to election workers, according to federal officials.

"These are the first responders of democracy and we will continue to investigate and prosecute those who would threaten to do them harm,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, at a press conference on Monday.

The DOJ has charged 20 individuals so far and convicted 13. Ohio man Joshua Russell was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Monday for threatening Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who is now the state’s governor.

"You have a few short months to see yourself behind bars, or we will see you to the grave. You are a traitor to this nation, and you will suffer the [expletive] consequences," Russell allegedly said in a voicemail left with Hobbs' office.

“This new era in which the election community is scapegoated, targeted, and attacked, is unconscionable and in addition to the obvious toll taken on individual victims, risks depleting the ranks of experienced election officials vital to the effective administration of our elections,” said John Keller, a DOJ official who leads the Election Threats Task Force.