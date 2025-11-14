EXCLUSIVE: Simply the Worst! Tina Turner's $150K Massive Bronze Statue Slammed as 'Hideous and Hilarious' – 'She Deserved Better'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Tina Turner was no doubt spinning in her grave when a 10-foot bronze statue of her was unveiled in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sculpture depicts the Private Dancer diva in her signature short skirt and sky-high heels with a microphone in her hand.
Fans Livid With The Statue
But what has the songbird's fans up in arms is the statue's unrealistic face and the giant blob of hair that looks more like Cousin It than the glamorous Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.
It was created by Fred Ajanogha, an Atlanta-based artist who also designed works for the 1996 Olympics and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Around 50 donors contributed funds to pay for the $150,000 project. It was installed in Heritage Park across from the singer's alma mater, Carver High School, two years after her death at age 83.
But fans think they got ripped off.
Tina 'Deserved' Better
Comedian Kevin Fredericks posted on X, "What's art got to do with it? Who is this? She deserved better!"
"This is for someone you hate, not someone you love," a poster stated.
"Too much wig, honey," shared another.
Demanding A Redo For Tina
"They need to remove and redo. Whoever has been doing the wax figures at Madame Tussauds lately should be the one hired to make these," said another.
Many other celebs, including comedian Lucille Ball, NBA star Dwyane Wade, First Lady Melania Trump, soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo as well as civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., have also been the victims of botched sculptures.