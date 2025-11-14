Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tina Turner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Simply the Worst! Tina Turner's $150K Massive Bronze Statue Slammed as 'Hideous and Hilarious' – 'She Deserved Better'

Tina Turner's $150K bronze statue has faced backlash as fans call it hideous and hilarious, saying she deserved better.
Source: MEGA; CITY OF BROWNSVILLE

Tina Turner's $150K bronze statue has faced backlash as fans call it hideous and hilarious, saying she deserved better.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tina Turner was no doubt spinning in her grave when a 10-foot bronze statue of her was unveiled in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sculpture depicts the Private Dancer diva in her signature short skirt and sky-high heels with a microphone in her hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Livid With The Statue

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Artist Fred Ajanogha's $150,000 Tina Turner statue in Brownsville faced backlash for its unflattering likeness.
Source: CITY OF BROWNSVILLE

Artist Fred Ajanogha's $150,000 Tina Turner statue in Brownsville faced backlash for its unflattering likeness.

Article continues below advertisement

But what has the songbird's fans up in arms is the statue's unrealistic face and the giant blob of hair that looks more like Cousin It than the glamorous Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Article continues below advertisement

It was created by Fred Ajanogha, an Atlanta-based artist who also designed works for the 1996 Olympics and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Around 50 donors contributed funds to pay for the $150,000 project. It was installed in Heritage Park across from the singer's alma mater, Carver High School, two years after her death at age 83.

But fans think they got ripped off.

Article continues below advertisement

Tina 'Deserved' Better

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin Fredericks mocked the Turner statue on X, joking: 'What's art got to do with it?'
Source: @KEVONSTAGE/INSTAGRAM

Kevin Fredericks mocked the Turner statue on X, joking: 'What's art got to do with it?'

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Kevin Fredericks posted on X, "What's art got to do with it? Who is this? She deserved better!"

"This is for someone you hate, not someone you love," a poster stated.

"Too much wig, honey," shared another.

Article continues below advertisement

Demanding A Redo For Tina

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Gigi Hadid has gone dry for love, quitting booze for boyfriend Bradley Cooper as he delays proposal.

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Goes Dry for Love! Supermodel 'Kicks Booze to the Curb' for Boyfriend Bradley Cooper – as Actor Is 'Dragging' His Feet With a Proposal

Split photos of Pam Bondi and John Travolta

EXCLUSIVE: How Scientology-Linked Attorney General Pam Bondi 'Made Huge Legal Problem Disappear' for Church's Leading Light John Travolta

Article continues below advertisement
Fans compared Turner's controversial statue to other botched tributes of Lucille Ball, Dwyane Wade, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Source: MEGA

Fans compared Turner's controversial statue to other botched tributes of Lucille Ball, Dwyane Wade, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"They need to remove and redo. Whoever has been doing the wax figures at Madame Tussauds lately should be the one hired to make these," said another.

Many other celebs, including comedian Lucille Ball, NBA star Dwyane Wade, First Lady Melania Trump, soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo as well as civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., have also been the victims of botched sculptures.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.