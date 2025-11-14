Your tip
Gigi Hadid
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Goes Dry for Love! Supermodel 'Kicks Booze to the Curb' for Boyfriend Bradley Cooper – as Actor Is 'Dragging' His Feet With a Proposal

Gigi Hadid has gone dry for love, quitting booze for boyfriend Bradley Cooper as he delays proposal.
Source: MEGA

Gigi Hadid has gone dry for love, quitting booze for boyfriend Bradley Cooper as he delays popping the question.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Loved-up Gigi Hadid has kicked booze to the curb in a show of loyalty to her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hangover heartthrob, 50, has been proudly sober since 2004 after seeing his life plummet into chaos back when he was hitting the bottle.

Gigi Going Sober For Love

Sources said Bradley Cooper's long-term sobriety inspires Gigi Hadid to embrace a cleaner lifestyle.
Source: MEGA

He and Hadid, 30, have been dating for the past two years and insiders said how the smitten supermodel was the life of the party when they first got together.

But these days she's happier staying off the sauce and engaging in clean-living fun with the actor, while hoping he'll propose to her ASAP, sources said.

"If you're going to be close with Bradley in any meaningful way, then you're going on his sobriety journey with him, like it or not," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"To Bradley's credit, this is not something he just springs on you out of nowhere. It's a part of who he is and he's very up-front about how staying sober is a one-day-at-a-time thing for him."

Putting Her Party Ways Behind Her

Leonardo DiCaprio's former flame, Hadid, has reportedly distanced herself from Hollywood's party scene since dating Cooper.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cooper's friendship with notorious party hound Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, hit dust right after he started dating Hadid – who was also hot and heavy with the Wolf of Wall Street star at one time.

Insiders said she's keen to get a ring on it and start a family, but commitment-phobe Cooper has dragged his heels.

Gigi Impressed By Her Man's Dedication

An insider said Hadid embraces Cooper's sobriety while pals like Jennifer Aniston and Joaquin Phoenix still drink casually.
Source: MEGA

"Gigi knows that he's utterly militant about his sobriety and that it's a core piece of Bradley's reputation in Hollywood," shared an insider.

"And Gigi is rightly impressed with Bradley's continued commitment to help other stars beat back their demons.

"He's somebody famous that people call when they get into trouble with substances, and he drops everything to help people who could lose it all to drinking and drugs.

"Sure, Bradley has plenty of friends and colleagues who still casually drink, everybody from Jennifer Aniston to Joaquin Phoenix, but if you're really going to share a life with this guy and be in his inner circle, sobriety is something you take seriously. Gigi isn't just talking the talk, she's walking the walk."

