Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr's Sexting Scandal Explodes: Trump's Health Secretary, 71, 'Told Olivia Nuzzi, 32, He Wanted Her To Have His Baby,' the Young Journalist Claims

Composite photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told her he loved her first.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Olivia Nuzzi, the ex-New York Magazine reporter who was exposed for sexting with Robert Kennedy Jr., has made a shocking admission about the Secretary of Health and Human Services, claiming he wanted her to have his baby, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Olivia Nuzzi's Shocking Allegations About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Photo of Olivia Nuzzi
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi liked Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s 'blue as the flame' eyes.

Nuzzi goes into graphic detail in her new memoir, American Canto, revealing the body parts they liked most about each other and confessed he loved her.

In the book, Nuzzi refers to Kennedy as "the politician," detailing their flirty fling developed after she interviewed him when he was a presidential candidate.

Describing his eyes being as "blue as the flame," Nuzzi shared she liked that and his nose the best. Kennedy, for his part, loved Nuzzi's mouth.

Nuzzi also gloated over Kennedy, sharing she liked his "particular complications and particular darkness" and appreciated how "the sight of something as trivial as a rose" would bring the politician to tears.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Allegedly Wrote Olivia Nuzzi Love Poems

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly called Olivia Nuzzi 'Livvy,' she revealed.

With regard to terms of endearment, Nuzzi confessed they exchanged "I love yous," but Kennedy was the one to say it first. He was also allegedly romantic, calling her "Livvy" and writing her poems.

While the pair had a major age gap, as Nuzzi is 32 and Kennedy is 71, she said it didn't bother her, as they shared a "common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable."

She also wrote they "moved through the world with amused detachment and deep sensitivity, contradictions that worked somehow in concert."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Did Not Have a 'Physical Relationship' With Olivia Nuzzi, She Confessed

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi admitted to 'regret' over her relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Last year, the scandalous situation between Nuzzi and Kennedy was revealed when it was outed in a report Kennedy had allegedly bragged about his "digital affair" with friends and showed them explicit things Nuzzi had sent him.

Once New York Magazine was notified, Nuzzi admitted to what happened and was placed on leave due to violating journalistic standards. She later ended up leaving the magazine.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict," she confessed at the time. "I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Differing Versions of Events on What Went Down Between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines stuck by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s side amid allegations against him.

In a different version of events, a media outlet reported at the time Nuzzi was alleged to have gone after Kennedy "aggressively" by a source.

"She targeted him pretty hard," they elaborated. "Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is.”

"It’s absolutely untrue that she was the aggressor, but both parties were aware of how high pressure and high risk the circumstances were and for that reason their communication was very on and off," an insider in Nuzzi's camp fired back with.

Kennedy is married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines who has stuck by his side through the allegations.

