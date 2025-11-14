RFK Jr's Sexting Scandal Explodes: Trump's Health Secretary, 71, 'Told Olivia Nuzzi, 32, He Wanted Her To Have His Baby,' the Young Journalist Claims

Nuzzi goes into graphic detail in her new memoir, American Canto, revealing the body parts they liked most about each other and confessed he loved her.

In the book, Nuzzi refers to Kennedy as "the politician," detailing their flirty fling developed after she interviewed him when he was a presidential candidate.

Describing his eyes being as "blue as the flame," Nuzzi shared she liked that and his nose the best. Kennedy, for his part, loved Nuzzi's mouth.

Nuzzi also gloated over Kennedy, sharing she liked his "particular complications and particular darkness" and appreciated how "the sight of something as trivial as a rose" would bring the politician to tears.