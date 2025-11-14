Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Teresa Giudice
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Their Distance! 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Staying in a ‘Separate Hotel’ Away From Cast for BravoCon as Nasty Feud Rages On

Composite photo of Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice recently made up with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The drama surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey never comes to a halt, even though the show is not currently taping.

BravoCon is happening this weekend, and an insider has confirmed to RadarOnline.com Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, will still be apart from the other RHONJ stars attending the big event.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Teresa Giudice Staying Apart From Her Other 'RHONJ' Castmates at BravoCon?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice staying apart from her 'RHONJ' castmates was 'more of a preference,' a source shared.

The RHONJ stars attending the big Bravo convention are Giudice, Ruelas, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Dolores Catania, Paul Connell, and Jennifer Fessler.

While Joe and Melissa recently made up with Giudice and Ruelas, everything is not kumbaya in RHONJ land, according to the insider.

"Teresa and Luis are being kept in a separate hotel from the rest of the RHONJ cast," they spilled.

"Regardless of the reunion between her and Joe/Melissa Gorga, tensions are still present, especially since Teresa doesn’t have a relationship with some of her other past castmates still," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Best to Keep Those Having Tension Apart,' an Insider Dished

Photo of Joe and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Joe Gorga got into a fight with Jennifer Aydin at BravoCon in 2022.

Aside from issues with Giudice, the source insisted there were "some concerns" with the cast wanting to be around Ruelas due to "tensions and issues they've had with him in the past."

The source cited a past explosive confrontation as evidence to why the cast being kept in separate facilities makes sense.

"Given a fight that occurred years ago between Jennifer Aydin and Joe Gorga at BravoCon in a hotel lobby in 2022, Bravo doesn’t want any similar situations to occur and thinks it’s best to keep those having tension apart," they dished.

Another source with knowledge of the situation explained the situation wasn't unique to Giudice.

"A lot of talent are staying where Teresa and Luis are, as well as other hotels around the city," they shared. "It’s [a] total preference."

Article continues below advertisement

Will the Return of 'RHONJ' Be Announced at BravoCon?

Photo of Joe and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

The return of 'RHONJ' is not expected to be announced this weekend at BravoCon.

Fans have been clamoring for more RHONJ ever since the show was put on hiatus after Season 14. Many were hopeful this weekend could finally see the network revealing more RHONJ is on the way – but, that isn't the case, according to the insider.

"In terms of if a RHONJ announcement will happen at BravoCon — about the show returning — that is not expected to happen," they shared. "Test footage filming didn’t go as well as they’d hoped and things still remain at a standstill.

"Given they don’t have a cast figured out, announcing RHONJ’s return this weekend would not make sense."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Erika Kirk, Jason Aldean, and Brittany Aldean

EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Viral Hug With Jason Aldean Hints 'Trouble Is Near,' Body Expert Claims — as Country Singer's Wife Brittany Was Caught 'Holding Back Emotion'

illustrated photo of robojoe biden

EXCLUSIVE: Ex Prez Joe Biden Cruelly Mocked as Being 'Trapped in an Exoskeleton' — Inside the Social Media Campaign Trolling the 82-year-old Cancer-Ridden Former Commander in Chief

What Happened When Teresa Giudice Sat Down With Her Estranged Family?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice sitting down with her family was a 'necessary step' toward hopefully making 'RHONJ' come back.

RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed what went down when Giudice finally sat down with her brother and sister-in-law after years of estrangement and drama.

An insider revealed earlier this month the famously feuding trio finally decided to throw in the towel on fighting because they "want to get back to work."

"They definitely met," they confirmed, noting it was a "first step" toward attempting to mend their historically troubled relationship.

The insider also shared this was a "necessary step" toward making the show hopefully come back at some point.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see the drama play out on their screens, the source confirmed the "meeting absolutely was not taped for TV."

As for how things went when they finally sat down, another insider explained it was definitely positive.

"Things were really good when they left," they boasted. "They stayed there all day and talked things out, and they’re absolutely in a better place after meeting."

The source added it will be "interesting" to see where the future goes, but was positive this was "definitely a good start" to mending fences.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.