EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Their Distance! 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Staying in a ‘Separate Hotel’ Away From Cast for BravoCon as Nasty Feud Rages On
Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
The drama surrounding The Real Housewives of New Jersey never comes to a halt, even though the show is not currently taping.
BravoCon is happening this weekend, and an insider has confirmed to RadarOnline.com Teresa Giudice and her husband, Luis Ruelas, will still be apart from the other RHONJ stars attending the big event.
Why Is Teresa Giudice Staying Apart From Her Other 'RHONJ' Castmates at BravoCon?
The RHONJ stars attending the big Bravo convention are Giudice, Ruelas, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Dolores Catania, Paul Connell, and Jennifer Fessler.
While Joe and Melissa recently made up with Giudice and Ruelas, everything is not kumbaya in RHONJ land, according to the insider.
"Teresa and Luis are being kept in a separate hotel from the rest of the RHONJ cast," they spilled.
"Regardless of the reunion between her and Joe/Melissa Gorga, tensions are still present, especially since Teresa doesn’t have a relationship with some of her other past castmates still," they added.
'It's Best to Keep Those Having Tension Apart,' an Insider Dished
Aside from issues with Giudice, the source insisted there were "some concerns" with the cast wanting to be around Ruelas due to "tensions and issues they've had with him in the past."
The source cited a past explosive confrontation as evidence to why the cast being kept in separate facilities makes sense.
"Given a fight that occurred years ago between Jennifer Aydin and Joe Gorga at BravoCon in a hotel lobby in 2022, Bravo doesn’t want any similar situations to occur and thinks it’s best to keep those having tension apart," they dished.
Another source with knowledge of the situation explained the situation wasn't unique to Giudice.
"A lot of talent are staying where Teresa and Luis are, as well as other hotels around the city," they shared. "It’s [a] total preference."
Will the Return of 'RHONJ' Be Announced at BravoCon?
Fans have been clamoring for more RHONJ ever since the show was put on hiatus after Season 14. Many were hopeful this weekend could finally see the network revealing more RHONJ is on the way – but, that isn't the case, according to the insider.
"In terms of if a RHONJ announcement will happen at BravoCon — about the show returning — that is not expected to happen," they shared. "Test footage filming didn’t go as well as they’d hoped and things still remain at a standstill.
"Given they don’t have a cast figured out, announcing RHONJ’s return this weekend would not make sense."
What Happened When Teresa Giudice Sat Down With Her Estranged Family?
RadarOnline.com exclusively confirmed what went down when Giudice finally sat down with her brother and sister-in-law after years of estrangement and drama.
An insider revealed earlier this month the famously feuding trio finally decided to throw in the towel on fighting because they "want to get back to work."
"They definitely met," they confirmed, noting it was a "first step" toward attempting to mend their historically troubled relationship.
The insider also shared this was a "necessary step" toward making the show hopefully come back at some point.
Unfortunately for fans hoping to see the drama play out on their screens, the source confirmed the "meeting absolutely was not taped for TV."
As for how things went when they finally sat down, another insider explained it was definitely positive.
"Things were really good when they left," they boasted. "They stayed there all day and talked things out, and they’re absolutely in a better place after meeting."
The source added it will be "interesting" to see where the future goes, but was positive this was "definitely a good start" to mending fences.