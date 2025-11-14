EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Their Distance! 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice and Husband Luis Ruelas Staying in a ‘Separate Hotel’ Away From Cast for BravoCon as Nasty Feud Rages On

Aside from issues with Giudice, the source insisted there were "some concerns" with the cast wanting to be around Ruelas due to "tensions and issues they've had with him in the past."

The source cited a past explosive confrontation as evidence to why the cast being kept in separate facilities makes sense.

"Given a fight that occurred years ago between Jennifer Aydin and Joe Gorga at BravoCon in a hotel lobby in 2022, Bravo doesn’t want any similar situations to occur and thinks it’s best to keep those having tension apart," they dished.

Another source with knowledge of the situation explained the situation wasn't unique to Giudice.

"A lot of talent are staying where Teresa and Luis are, as well as other hotels around the city," they shared. "It’s [a] total preference."