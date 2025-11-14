Your tip
Trump Accused of 'Betrayal': Jeffrey Epstein 'Believed' The Don 'Alerted Police' About His Sex Trafficking Scheme, According to Explosive Email Leak

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Michael Wolff claimed Jeffrey Epstein 'believed' Donald Trump tipped off police to his sex-trafficking scheme.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 14 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

In one of his most shocking allegations yet, author Michael Wolff claimed the late Jeffrey Epstein "believed" his old pal Donald Trump was who gave police information about his sex-trafficking scheme, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wolff came forward with the claims after House Democrats released a trove of 20,000 documents subpoenaed from the late convicted pedophile's estate.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Wolff claimed Epstein 'believed' his former friend sold him out to police after their falling out.

"Epstein believed that it was Trump, long aware of Epstein's sexual tastes, and a sometimes participant in them, who, as part of their exploding feud, alerted the police," Wolff wrote in a Substack post on Thursday, November 13.

Wolff noted he initially shared the information in his 2019 book "with Epstein's consent."

But at the time of the book's release, Epstein was in Paris and immediately regretted pointing a finger at the president.

Epstein's Regret Over Pointing a Finger at Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The author recalled Epstein saying 'I think I went too far' exposing the president.

"I think I went too far," Wolff recalled Epstein saying, to which he quipped, "Well, too late now."

The author added he remembered feeling "pleased that I'd been able to publish this story before he got cold feet."

A few weeks later, Epstein was put in handcuffs after his private jet touched down at the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey following his trip to France.

Wolff noted Trump, who was president at the time, and the Department of Justice took "the unprecedented step of abrogating the non-prosecution agreement the DOJ had made with Epstein in 2008."

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Two months after Wolff's book was published, Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

In August 2019, a mere two months after Wolff's book was published, the disgraced financier was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial.

While Trump alleged his well-documented friendship with Epstein ended because he was a "creep" who was "stealing" female employees from the Mar-a-Lago spa, Wolff claimed the late sex offender offered a far different story during their conversations together.

Epstein's Take on His Falling Out with Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Epstein claimed their friendship ended due to a spat over a Palm Beach mansion.

The author wrote: "Epstein spelled out the details for me of the break-up of his friendship with Trump in 2004."

Wolff claimed Epstein "believed he was the top bidder at $36 million on a piece of real estate in Palm Beach" and "took his friend Trump to see the property."

But the real estate mogul "went around his friend Epstein’s back and bid $41 million for the house."

He added: "Epstein, with enough knowledge of Trump’s finances to know he didn't have such money, concluded he was acting for someone else — likely part of a money laundering deal — and threatened to expose him."

"At that point, the Palm Beach police began to investigate the circumstances of the young girls who were constantly coming and going at Epstein’s house," Wolff continued, hinting that the feud over the Palm Beach mansion prompted the president to share information on his ex-friend to law enforcement.

