EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Viral Hug With Jason Aldean Hints 'Trouble Is Near,' Body Expert Claims — as Country Singer's Wife Brittany Was Caught 'Holding Back Emotion'

When examining the embrace, Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown shared she believes Kirk "has a real deep need for touch" that may be "heightened... given everything that's going on."

Brown noted it was "an awards ceremony" for Kirk, so it would make sense she'd think "people would want to deeply connect with her."

"I think that this heightened need for touch has her to where she may not understand other people's boundaries," she continued. "And so here's a couple of examples. One is when she hugged Brittany, she put her hand on her head, on her hair. Now, to touch another woman's hair who's just been through probably an hour and a half of hair and makeup... is a really bad idea."

Brown timed the hugs, claiming Jason's was six seconds, while Brittany's was nine – but acknowledged that didn't stop Brittany from having a visceral reaction to what went down.