EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk's Viral Hug With Jason Aldean Hints 'Trouble Is Near,' Body Expert Claims — as Country Singer's Wife Brittany Was Caught 'Holding Back Emotion'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk's viral hug with Jason Aldean didn't sit well with his wife Brittany, according to a body language expert RadarOnline.com spoke with, who claimed "trouble is near."
Erika Kirk 'Has a Real Deep Need for Touch,' a Body Language Expert Alleged
When examining the embrace, Body Language Expert and Behavior Analyst Traci Brown shared she believes Kirk "has a real deep need for touch" that may be "heightened... given everything that's going on."
Brown noted it was "an awards ceremony" for Kirk, so it would make sense she'd think "people would want to deeply connect with her."
"I think that this heightened need for touch has her to where she may not understand other people's boundaries," she continued. "And so here's a couple of examples. One is when she hugged Brittany, she put her hand on her head, on her hair. Now, to touch another woman's hair who's just been through probably an hour and a half of hair and makeup... is a really bad idea."
Brown timed the hugs, claiming Jason's was six seconds, while Brittany's was nine – but acknowledged that didn't stop Brittany from having a visceral reaction to what went down.
Brittany Aldean's Lips Disappeared When Watching Erika Kirk Embrace Her Husband
Brown examined the footage of Brittany reacting to Kirk hugging her husband, and pointed out her rolling "her lips in" was a key component to understanding what may have been going through her head.
"When the lips disappear, trouble is near," Brown ascertained. "So she is holding back information or emotion. And right there, I bet it's emotion. So something's not sitting with her just right about this situation. Because Jason tries to leave the hug, and Erika won't let him.
"If you look, he tries to pull away, and she won't let him pull away. So watch it close, and you'll see that."
Brown, who authored How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft, mentioned Kirk's hug with Jason was in stark contrast with her hug with Sean Hannity.
"Why wouldn't you, if your hugs have been working, why wouldn't you do the same thing, right? We all do patterns. We all use patterns as a way to behave, because it decreases our cognitive load. And so she hugs Sean Hannity the same way, and it doesn't go as good. His pelvis is a lot further from hers... And he does have one arm wrapped around her back and kind of pats her a couple times, but he doesn't know what to do with his right arm. He's completely uncomfortable, because... he's probably not a touchy-feely guy," Brown said.
Erika Kirk 'Doesn't Have Behavioral Flexibility,' a Body Language Expert Claimed
Referring to Kirk's hug with Hannity as a "hug fail," Brown insisted this "doesn't make her bad" but believes Kirk "doesn't have behavioral flexibility."
"And the stress that she's under, it could be over her whole life, but at least the stress she's under hasn't allowed her – I think she needs more hugs," Brown shared. "And I don't think she's thinking about how to address other people in a way that they need... She just hasn't developed that, and it could be short-circuited right now. She's not responding to others and how they're responding to her hugs."
Brown did defend Kirk's hugging of people the night her embrace with Aldean was placed under a microscope, claiming it was "her night" as she was receiving an award.
"She's all glammed up, and the award is for her, and it's on TV, and this is her night. Why wouldn't she want to hug everybody? Everybody's there for her... So there's all these little factors. I don't want to incriminate her," Brown added.
Erika Kirk's Hug With Jason Aldean Was Picked Apart Online
When footage of Kirk hugging Aldean went viral on TikTok, many critics were quick to jump on her.
"Why does she only hug men and married men only?" one person blasted her by asking, while another TikTok user slammed her interaction with Jason as "extremely inappropriate."
"OMG is she cheating on JD Vance?" another member quipped, joking about the hug with the vice president that previously came under fire.
Kirk didn't receive all negative responses, though, as some came to the grieving widow's defense.
"You people should be ashamed of yourself [sic]," one person wrote. "When a woman loses her husband, other women think that she's after their men just because she gives them a hug. She is still mourning her husband. She is not trying to take anybody's husband away from them. She's just a kind, loving person."
