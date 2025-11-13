Epstein's Chilling Warning: Sick Pedo Claimed Trump Was 'Evil Beyond Belief' — and Insisted The Don Had 'Early Dementia' Years Before Prez's Health Issues 

Epstein and Trump were once close friends. However, by the first time Trump took office in the White House, their relationship had soured.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee show that Epstein would repeatedly question and insult Trump during his first presidential term, slamming, among other things, that he had "not one decent cell in his body."

The financier would also question Trump's cognitive abilities, ultimately declaring the president as "borderline insane."

In one particular email exchange with Thomas Landon Jr., a former New York Times finance reporter, Epstein referred to a statement Trump gave in reaction to a Michael Wolff book.

"No questions Donald's statement is goofy," the email reads. "Early dementia?"