Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein's Chilling Warning: Sick Pedo Claimed Trump Was 'Evil Beyond Belief' — and Insisted The Don Had 'Early Dementia' Years Before Prez's Health Issues 

jeffrey epstein and donald trump
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein questioned Donald Trump's cognitive functioning in newly released emails.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

Even Jeffrey Epstein was convinced Donald Trump was previously suffering from dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disgraced sex trafficker had some harsh warnings for and about the president in newly released emails, as demand to release the full Epstein Files grows larger.

'Borderline Insane'

jeffrey epstein and donald trump
Source: radar

Trump and Epstein were once close friends.

Epstein and Trump were once close friends. However, by the first time Trump took office in the White House, their relationship had soured.

Emails released by the House Oversight Committee show that Epstein would repeatedly question and insult Trump during his first presidential term, slamming, among other things, that he had "not one decent cell in his body."

The financier would also question Trump's cognitive abilities, ultimately declaring the president as "borderline insane."

In one particular email exchange with Thomas Landon Jr., a former New York Times finance reporter, Epstein referred to a statement Trump gave in reaction to a Michael Wolff book.

"No questions Donald's statement is goofy," the email reads. "Early dementia?"

'Evil Beyond Belief'

jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Trump said he kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for trying to poach some of his female employees

Epstein would continue with his amateur diagnosis of Trump, calling him "nuts" and "alone."

"I told everyone from day one. Evil beyond belief," Epstein wrote. "Mad, and most thought I was speaking metaphorically. It is obvious he could crack."

Though once seen smiling together, Trump, in a prior interview, asserted the two had a falling out, and he expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club for poaching spa employees, one of whom was Virginia Giuffre.

In a 2019 email to Wolff, Epstein acknowledged being thrown out of Mar-a-Lago.

"Trump said he asked me to resign," he wrote. "Never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

Trump Ready to Bark

donald trump
Source: mega

Epstein then turned on Trump, slamming him in various emails.

In another damning email, sent on April 2, 2011, Epstein reportedly said Trump was the "dog that hasn't barked" and claimed the president spent time with an alleged victim at his house.

"i want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump..," Epstein wrote to his lover and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell. "(REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned."

The context of Epstein and Maxwell's conversation is unclear; however, the message came about three years after he pleaded guilty to state charges of solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18 in June 2008.

donald trump
Source: CSPAN

The president had an angry response and reaction to the new emails.

RadarOnline.com reached out to the White House for comment on the Epstein emails, as well as press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told us in a statement: "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.

"The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn’t have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions.

"The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.

"These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."

