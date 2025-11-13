Your tip
Sorry, Don! BBC Apologizes to Trump Over Documentary Edit of Capitol Riot Speech — After The Prez Threatened To Sue Network for $1Billion

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The BBC has apologized to Donald Trump over a controversial documentary episode edit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

The BBC has officially issued an apology to Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his January 6th speech, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the network apologized for the Panorama episode at the center of the debacle, which spliced together portions of Trump's address to supporters in Washington D.C., they rejected his demand for compensation.

BBC Apologizes But Refuses to Pay

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

While the network apologized, they rejected Trump's defamation claims.

On Thursday, November 13, a BBC spokesperson reportedly said lawyers wrote back to the president's legal team after receiving a letter on Sunday.

The spokesperson said: "BBC chair Samir Shah has separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President (Donald) Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president’s speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the program.

"The BBC has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? on any BBC platforms.

"While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the White House for comment.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The network also added a statement to its Corrections and Clarifications section of its website, noting the episode "was reviewed after criticism of how President Donald Trump’s 6th January 2021 speech was edited."

"During that sequence, we showed excerpts taken from different parts of the speech. However, we accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.

"The BBC would like to apologise to President Trump for that error of judgement. This programme was not scheduled to be re-broadcast and will not be broadcast again in this form on any BBC platforms."

Trump Threatens to Sue

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump threatened to sue the network for $1 billion in damages.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media and slammed the network over the misleading episode, which was broadcast prior to the election.

Don Jr. shared a link to a report on the whistleblower's memo about the edit, adding: "The FAKE NEWS 'reporters' in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s--- as the ones here in America!!!!"

Meanwhile, Trump threatened to sue the network for $1 billion unless the network pulled the episode, apologized and compensated him for "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" caused by the edit.

Trump's lawyers accused the BBC of making "false, defamatory, malicious, disparaging, and inflammatory" edits to the president's speech, which took place moments before a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the vote certification process.

Trump's Edited January 6 Speech

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump demanded compensation for the 'overwhelming financial and reputational harm' caused by the edit.

In the October 2024 documentary episode, Trump was presented as telling his supporters: "We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."

The speech was notably different from Trump's actual words: "We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

Almost an hour later, Trump told his base they were going to "fight like hell."

