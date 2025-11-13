Sorry, Don! BBC Apologizes to Trump Over Documentary Edit of Capitol Riot Speech — After The Prez Threatened To Sue Network for $1Billion

On Thursday, November 13, a BBC spokesperson reportedly said lawyers wrote back to the president's legal team after receiving a letter on Sunday.

The spokesperson said: "BBC chair Samir Shah has separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President (Donald) Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president’s speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the program.

"The BBC has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary Trump: A Second Chance? on any BBC platforms.

"While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the White House for comment.