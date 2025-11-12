EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump and Right-Wingers Accused of Launching 'Hitler-Style Attack' on 'Weak-Minded' BBC to 'Dismantle Democracy'

Donald Trump is being accused of orchestrating a "Hitler-style assault" on the BBC as right-wing figures in the U.S. and U.K. step up attacks on the broadcaster following the resignation of its director general Tim Davie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Davie, 58 and Deborah Turness, also 58, and the BBC's head of news, both quit their jobs on Sunday, November 10, after an internal report found a BBC Panorama documentary had used a misleading edit of Trump's January 6, 2021 speech.