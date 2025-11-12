'It’s So Insulting': Bill Maher Fires Back at Larry David for 'Playing the Hitler Card' After Podcaster's Controversial Dinner With Trump
Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Bill Maher has called out Larry David over the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's satirical essay comparing the comedian's dinner with Donald Trump to dining with Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maher brought up the essay while chatting about Hollywood feuds with David's former on-screen wife Cheryl Hines during a recent episode of his Club Random podcast.
Maher Slams Larry David's 'Hitler' Essay
While chatting with Hines, who's married to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Maher noted the "b----ing and moaning" from fellow celebrities after he attended a dinner with Trump set up by Kid Rock.
The controversial dinner led to David, 78, writing an essay for the New York Times entitled "My Dinner with Hitler."
Maher slammed the Seinfeld co-creator for "playing the Hitler card" and criticized pushback he received for socializing with the president.
After noting he doesn't agree with most of Trump's policies and has been critical of the president, Maher pointed to David's essay as an example of not being able to please the Left.
Maher told Hines: "I got the same kind of s--- you did when I went to dinner (with Trump), from your TV husband especially."
Hines replied, "That was crazy that he came after you" to which the host added, "Like, once you play that Hitler card, first of all, you've lost me."
He continued: "I mean, it's first of all, from a Jew, it's so insulting to anyone who was actually affected by the Holocaust."
Maher then pointed to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel saying he would be open to having Trump as a guest on his show.
Kimmel made the comment when he returned to his late-night show after he was temporarily yanked off-air following threats from Trump's FCC chair over jokes he made about MAGA and Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin.
The Club Random podcast host added: "And I see now that Jimmy Kimmel has offered he said, 'I would love to have Trump on as a guest.'
"Is he a Hitler talker, too?"
The comedian continued to call out David and said he "could have waited until" he saw Maher's reaction to dining with Trump before making assumptions and penning the essay.
Maher noted how he "continued to criticize" Trump after the dinner, suggesting attending the event did not convert him to a MAGA supporter.
Hines jumped in to defend Maher and said "the fact that you shared the same air was enough to make people crazy" was baffling.
Struck by Hines' description of the uproar over Maher's dinner, the host said that's "exactly my problem with the left these days."
Maher's 'Problem With the Left'
Maher explained he can't stand the Left's "attitude" these days while referencing David publicly stating he does not support RFK Jr. despite his working relationship with his wife.
He said: "I define 'liberals in theory' as liberals (are) supposed to be compassionate.
"There was nothing compassionate about what (David) said about you. Or the simplest kind of compassion which would be to understand that in a marriage not everything the other person does or says is going to be what you do or what you approve of."