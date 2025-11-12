Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bill Maher

'It’s So Insulting': Bill Maher Fires Back at Larry David for 'Playing the Hitler Card' After Podcaster's Controversial Dinner With Trump

Split photo of Bill Maher, Larry David
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher called out Larry David for penning an 'insulting' satirical essay after his dinner with Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Maher has called out Larry David over the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's satirical essay comparing the comedian's dinner with Donald Trump to dining with Adolf Hitler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maher brought up the essay while chatting about Hollywood feuds with David's former on-screen wife Cheryl Hines during a recent episode of his Club Random podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Maher Slams Larry David's 'Hitler' Essay

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @CLUB RANDOM PODCAST/YOUTUBE

Maher and Hines bonded over backlash they received for entertaining Trump.

While chatting with Hines, who's married to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Maher noted the "b----ing and moaning" from fellow celebrities after he attended a dinner with Trump set up by Kid Rock.

The controversial dinner led to David, 78, writing an essay for the New York Times entitled "My Dinner with Hitler."

Maher slammed the Seinfeld co-creator for "playing the Hitler card" and criticized pushback he received for socializing with the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Larry David
Source: MEGA

David's essay mockingly compared Maher's dinner with Trump to dining with Hitler.

After noting he doesn't agree with most of Trump's policies and has been critical of the president, Maher pointed to David's essay as an example of not being able to please the Left.

Maher told Hines: "I got the same kind of s--- you did when I went to dinner (with Trump), from your TV husband especially."

Hines replied, "That was crazy that he came after you" to which the host added, "Like, once you play that Hitler card, first of all, you've lost me."

He continued: "I mean, it's first of all, from a Jew, it's so insulting to anyone who was actually affected by the Holocaust."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: @CLUB RANDOM PODCAST/YOUTUBE

Maher asked if Jimmy Kimmel deserved the same treatment for offering to have Trump as guest on his show.

Maher then pointed to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel saying he would be open to having Trump as a guest on his show.

Kimmel made the comment when he returned to his late-night show after he was temporarily yanked off-air following threats from Trump's FCC chair over jokes he made about MAGA and Charlie Kirk's suspected assassin.

The Club Random podcast host added: "And I see now that Jimmy Kimmel has offered he said, 'I would love to have Trump on as a guest.'

"Is he a Hitler talker, too?"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Maher noted he continued to criticize the president despite their dinner together.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Kate Gosselin, Steve Neild

'Nightmare Mom' Finds Love! Kate Gosselin Confirms She's Dating Family's Former Bodyguard Steve Neild Decades After Ex Jon Gosselin Fueled Affair Rumors

photo of Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Is Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Throwback Photo — as The Former Fox News Anchor Sports Larger-Than-Life Curls

The comedian continued to call out David and said he "could have waited until" he saw Maher's reaction to dining with Trump before making assumptions and penning the essay.

Maher noted how he "continued to criticize" Trump after the dinner, suggesting attending the event did not convert him to a MAGA supporter.

Hines jumped in to defend Maher and said "the fact that you shared the same air was enough to make people crazy" was baffling.

Struck by Hines' description of the uproar over Maher's dinner, the host said that's "exactly my problem with the left these days."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Maher's 'Problem With the Left'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Maher claimed 'the Left' has an 'attitude' problem.

Maher explained he can't stand the Left's "attitude" these days while referencing David publicly stating he does not support RFK Jr. despite his working relationship with his wife.

He said: "I define 'liberals in theory' as liberals (are) supposed to be compassionate.

"There was nothing compassionate about what (David) said about you. Or the simplest kind of compassion which would be to understand that in a marriage not everything the other person does or says is going to be what you do or what you approve of."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.