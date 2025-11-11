Prince Harry 'Misses' William: Exiled Royal 'Yearning' to Reunite With Estranged Older Brother — Years After Walking Away From His Royal Family for Meghan Markle

As the Duke of Sussex's essay, entitled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It means to be British – by Prince Harry, has gone viral, a behavior expert read between the lines and suggested the renegade royal desperately wants a reunion with his estranged brother.

Prince Harry has seemingly hinted at missing his big brother Prince William in a heartfelt essay he penned about Britain for Remembrance Day , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A behavior expert zeroed in on Harry's choice of the word 'currently' in reference to living in the U.S.

One paragraph in particular was said to stand out to expert Judi James.

Harry wrote: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.

"The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British."

He later added: "I make no apology for it. I love it."