Prince Harry 'Misses' William: Exiled Royal 'Yearning' to Reunite With Estranged Older Brother — Years After Walking Away From His Royal Family for Meghan Markle

Split photo of Prince Harry, Prince William
Source: MEGA

A behavior expert suggested Prince Harry's Remembrance Day essay revealed a desire to reunite with Prince William.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has seemingly hinted at missing his big brother Prince William in a heartfelt essay he penned about Britain for Remembrance Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the Duke of Sussex's essay, entitled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It means to be British – by Prince Harry, has gone viral, a behavior expert read between the lines and suggested the renegade royal desperately wants a reunion with his estranged brother.

Prince Harry's Cryptic Essay

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A behavior expert zeroed in on Harry's choice of the word 'currently' in reference to living in the U.S.

One paragraph in particular was said to stand out to expert Judi James.

Harry wrote: "Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.

"The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British."

He later added: "I make no apology for it. I love it."

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The expert said Harry's choice of words hinted at a return to the U.K.

While reflecting on Harry's essay, James reportedly noted: "'Though currently, I may live in the United States,' is the fascinating line though, both for its wording and its use of punctuation."

She explained, "'Though I now live in the United States’ would be a statement of non-negotiable fact" but Harry's use of "the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the UK."

"It’s a word that leaves things open," James continued, before giving another example of how someone saying, "'I'm currently single' would imply a desire to get married or 'I'm currently unemployed' would suggest someone is searching for work."

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry has recently taken steps to mend his relationship with his dad, King Charles.

James said the sentence makes "it sound like a teaser in terms of a return to the UK" and "Harry's choice of wording hints that he's not only possibly homesick but that a return of some sort might" happen.

The expert suggested Harry may have used the piece to send a cryptic message to William, especially as he takes steps to repair his broken relationship with dad King Charles III.

She said: "Harry was a man who grew up and cut his teeth on banter, especially with his brother William. Interviews back in the day show their banter together was relentless.

"There is a suggestion that in promoting the word so strongly and emphatically here, Harry is implying (perhaps subconsciously) how much he misses his older brother."

William Focused on 'Revenge'

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed William plans to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles when he's king.

While Harry may be eager to get back on William's good side, the same can't necessarily be said for the future king.

As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders have long claimed William plans to seek revenge on his younger brother and his wife, Meghan Markle, when he's crowned king.

William is said to be ready to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles after years of drama and feuding brought shame to the Crown.

Harry and Meghan gave up their full-time royal duties in 2020 to move to the Suits star's native California, but the mother-of-two has been caught continuing to use HRH to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

