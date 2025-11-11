'Nightmare Mom' Finds Love! Kate Gosselin Confirms She's Dating Family's Former Bodyguard Steve Neild Decades After Ex Jon Gosselin Fueled Affair Rumors
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Controversial reality star Kate Gosselin has confirmed she's dating her family's former bodyguard, Steve Neild, decades after her ex-husband Jon Gosselin fueled affair rumors about the pair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kate, 50, teased her new relationship in a social media post listing the things she's most "obsessed" with in her life.
Kate Confirms Dating Rumors
In an Instagram video captioned, "One girl. 10 obsessions," Kate compiled a series of photos showing off the most important people – and pets – in her life.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star listed "My kids" as her top "obsession" with Neild following close behind in the number two spot on her list.
Kate shared two photos with Neild in the slide show.
In the first image, the couple smiled as they posed on the beach while on an apparent vacation together. The second shot featured Kate in hot pink string bikini bottoms and a life vest next to Neild, who was also dressed in a swimsuit and life jacket.
Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate Kate on her new romance and share their excitement over the news.
Fans React to Kate's New Romance
One Instagram user wrote: "Hard launch !! I love it !! And sooooo happy for you !! You deserve all the good things that life can give you!!"
A second added: "Steve!!! You and Steve!!!! I LOVE THIS!!! I always said to myself whenever I saw him on the show these two belong together. Love. Love. Love. Congratulations on you two."
Others were more critical – and referenced affair rumors that swirled about Kate and her family's bodyguard for years.
"Good luck to him," a critic commented as another echoed, "lol we all knew you were with Steve… his poor wife."
When dating rumors were initially sparked in September, Jon revived his claims accusing his ex-wife and the bodyguard of having an affair while they were still married.
After 10-years of marriage, Kate filed for divorce from Jon in June 2009. The ex-couple's split was finalized in December that year.
Jon said Neild has "been a consistent person in her life" for almost two-decades.
He reportedly told an outlet: "I'm not even upset that she's with someone... I'm more concerned about when it actually transpired because I know for a long, long time, at least 17 years, that they have been canoodling or together."
The disgruntled dad added: "When I left, they just created the narrative that I was cheating and I was moving on and doing other things. All meanwhile, I know these two were still hooking up or doing whatever."
Meanwhile, Kate denied Jon's claims and branded the rumors "disgusting, unthinkable and unfathomable."