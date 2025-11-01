EXCLUSIVE: 'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin’s Secret Romance With Her Former Bodyguard Steve Neild, 50, Revealed — Years After 'Affair' Rumors
Nov. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
TV multi-mom Kate Gosselin has found love again after years of being single, but the relationship doesn't stand much hope of lasting as she's still scarred by her miserable divorce from ex-husband Jon Gosselin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked on a TikTok Q&A if she was dating, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 50, revealed, "Finally, yes! I [have been] dating somebody for the past ... year? A little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months? I'm super, super happy."
It turns out the "new" guy isn't so new.
All About Kate's Man
He's Steve Neild, 50, her former bodyguard who was initially hired in 2008, shortly before Kate split from Jon in 2009. At the time, they were rumored to be having a romance, which Kate denied, calling allegations of an affair "disgusting" and "unthinkable."
The reality star was granted full custody of the "plus eight" – twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, now 21.
But after Kate sent Collin away to a mental health facility for his "behavioral issues" in 2016, Jon was granted custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018. Collin claimed his mother was abusive.
Kate's New Career
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the much-maligned former reality star had to go back to her nursing career amid a financial crisis.
"Kate gets by on an hourly wage, but she's pleased there's a guy in her life who can share the bills with her," said the insider.
"They're living together under her roof and she's even talking marriage. This is the first meaningful relationship she's had since her divorce."
But Steve knows she comes with a lot of baggage – for one thing, at least one of her children wants nothing to do with her.
Kate's Relationship Predictions
"Kate blames Jon for trying to alienate her kids from her," said the source. "Their relationship post-split is contentious as ever and she's still angry at him."
According to an insider, Kate brings her troubles home and into the bedroom.
"Kate's bossy and b**chy and says what's on her mind and doesn't take people's feelings into consideration," the source said.
"No one thinks this is going to last and word is that Kate is just dreaming."