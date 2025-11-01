Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kate Gosselin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin’s Secret Romance With Her Former Bodyguard Steve Neild, 50, Revealed — Years After 'Affair' Rumors

Kate Gosselin
Source: MEGA

Kate Gosselin's secret romance with former bodyguard Steve Neild surfaces years after affair rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 1 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

TV multi-mom Kate Gosselin has found love again after years of being single, but the relationship doesn't stand much hope of lasting as she's still scarred by her miserable divorce from ex-husband Jon Gosselin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked on a TikTok Q&A if she was dating, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 50, revealed, "Finally, yes! I [have been] dating somebody for the past ... year? A little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months? I'm super, super happy."

It turns out the "new" guy isn't so new.

Article continues below advertisement

All About Kate's Man

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kate Gosselin's former bodyguard has been reported as her new partner after years apart.
Source: @KATEPLUSMY8/INSTAGRAM

Kate Gosselin's former bodyguard has been reported as her new partner after years apart.

Article continues below advertisement

He's Steve Neild, 50, her former bodyguard who was initially hired in 2008, shortly before Kate split from Jon in 2009. At the time, they were rumored to be having a romance, which Kate denied, calling allegations of an affair "disgusting" and "unthinkable."

The reality star was granted full custody of the "plus eight" – twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, now 21.

But after Kate sent Collin away to a mental health facility for his "behavioral issues" in 2016, Jon was granted custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018. Collin claimed his mother was abusive.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's New Career

Article continues below advertisement
An insider claimed Gosselin and Neild are living together and discussing marriage.
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Gosselin and Neild are living together and discussing marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the much-maligned former reality star had to go back to her nursing career amid a financial crisis.

"Kate gets by on an hourly wage, but she's pleased there's a guy in her life who can share the bills with her," said the insider.

"They're living together under her roof and she's even talking marriage. This is the first meaningful relationship she's had since her divorce."

But Steve knows she comes with a lot of baggage – for one thing, at least one of her children wants nothing to do with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's Relationship Predictions

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Lindsie Chrisley and her family

EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Behind Lindsie Chrisley's Shocking Exit From 'Chrisley Knows Best' Revealed... as Former Reality Star's Relationship with Famous Family Crumbles

Photo of King Charles, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Top Secret Funeral Plans Revealed... as 'No Expenses Will Be Spared' — And Prince William CAN'T Stop Estranged Brother Harry From Attending

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Jon Gosselin's strained post-divorce relationship with Kate remains a source of tension.
Source: MEGA

Jon Gosselin's strained post-divorce relationship with Kate remains a source of tension.

"Kate blames Jon for trying to alienate her kids from her," said the source. "Their relationship post-split is contentious as ever and she's still angry at him."

According to an insider, Kate brings her troubles home and into the bedroom.

"Kate's bossy and b**chy and says what's on her mind and doesn't take people's feelings into consideration," the source said.

"No one thinks this is going to last and word is that Kate is just dreaming."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.