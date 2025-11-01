EXCLUSIVE: 'Nightmare Mom' Kate Gosselin’s Secret Romance With Her Former Bodyguard Steve Neild, 50, Revealed — Years After 'Affair' Rumors

TV multi-mom Kate Gosselin has found love again after years of being single, but the relationship doesn't stand much hope of lasting as she's still scarred by her miserable divorce from ex-husband Jon Gosselin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked on a TikTok Q&A if she was dating, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 50, revealed, "Finally, yes! I [have been] dating somebody for the past ... year? A little over a year, maybe like 14, 15 months? I'm super, super happy."

It turns out the "new" guy isn't so new.