Megyn Kelly Is Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Throwback Photo — as The Former Fox News Anchor Sports Larger-Than-Life Curls
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has shocked fans after an old high school yearbook photo resurfaced online, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Fox News host has turned her fashion sense around since her school days, and recently went off on Michelle Obama's complaints about the pressures to look a certain way.
'So Different!'
Kelly's 1988 throwback photo of her days at Bethlehem Central High School in Bethlehem, New York went viral. The podcast host showed off a bulbous bouffant of curly hair draped down to her shoulders.
The 54-year-old smiled wide while wearing a black strapless shawl. Her picture was mixed in among other classmates.
Below her senior snap, she shared the quote: "Dream to be followed / Hope all the while / Live your life now with love and a smile." It appears to be an original quote, as she attributed it to MMK, perhaps for Megyn Marie Kelly.
Fan reaction to the rediscovered photo was mixed, with one social media user exclaiming she looks like "a different person," while another blasted: "OMG she looks so different. She’s not getting past those nose job rumors now."
Kelly's Plastic Surgery Past
Kelly has dodged rumors and speculation that she has had cosmetic work done in the past. A plastic surgeon who has NOT treated the anchor looked at old photos of her and claimed she's had a nose job, Botox, breast implants, and cheek fillers.
"Megyn just can't get enough plastic surgery," an insider previously dished, while other sources said she's blown as much as $1.4 million on cosmetic procedures.
And she's not shy about letting others know what she thinks of their own look. The conservative pundit recently lashed out at former First Lady Michelle Obama and her controversial "racially charged" comments about her appearance.
Lashing Out at Michelle Obama
While promoting her new style book, The Look, Obama told People the first world problems she faced trying to tame her hair in the White House as a woman of color.
"The way our hair naturally grows out of our head is beautiful," she began, before pivoting. "But if we struggle to make it look like the standard, that means we are spending thousands of hours and lots of money straightening out what is naturally curly hair, right?"
Kelly seemed to take personal offense to Obama's assessment, firing back on the latest episode of her podcast.
"Who is she f------ kidding?" she screamed. "Everything, everything is about poor boo f------ hoo Michelle Obama. And especially when you get around the topic of race, it's nonstop."
She also accused Michelle of playing the "race card."
"What she's saying is she's bitter because society's standards, in her view, don't allow black women to just walk around with their natural hair," Kelly fired back. "That is bulls---. Black women can walk around with whatever hair they want.
"Only in Michelle Obama's warped mind do white people not like them unless their hair looks like white hair."
Time to Pack Up! Lori Loughlin and Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sell Their Los Angeles Mansion for $12.65Million — as Their Split Takes a Nasty Turn
Michelle Obama and Race
But she wasn't done.
"And here's the other thing, the nerve of this woman to pretend that black women are the only women who have to spend a bunch of time getting their natural hair, to, quote, 'conform to these alleged society standards,' because virtually every woman I know, every woman, spends a s--- ton of time on her hair and wants it to look better than God made it," Kelly rambled.
"It's not a black thing. It's a human thing, and it's especially a woman thing, but she's always reducing everything to race."