Megyn Kelly Is Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Throwback Photo — as The Former Fox News Anchor Sports Larger-Than-Life Curls

The former Fox News host has turned her fashion sense around since her school days, and recently went off on Michelle Obama 's complaints about the pressures to look a certain way .

Megyn Kelly has shocked fans after an old high school yearbook photo resurfaced online, RadarOnline.com can report.

A photo of the conservative podcaster from her senior year of high school was rediscovered.

Kelly's 1988 throwback photo of her days at Bethlehem Central High School in Bethlehem, New York went viral. The podcast host showed off a bulbous bouffant of curly hair draped down to her shoulders.

The 54-year-old smiled wide while wearing a black strapless shawl. Her picture was mixed in among other classmates.

Below her senior snap, she shared the quote: "Dream to be followed / Hope all the while / Live your life now with love and a smile." It appears to be an original quote, as she attributed it to MMK, perhaps for Megyn Marie Kelly.

Fan reaction to the rediscovered photo was mixed, with one social media user exclaiming she looks like "a different person," while another blasted: "OMG she looks so different. She’s not getting past those nose job rumors now."