Time to Pack Up! Lori Loughlin and Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sell Their Los Angeles Mansion for $12.65Million — as Their Split Takes a Nasty Turn 

Sources close to the couple say their Hidden Hills mansion has just been sold for $12.65million. That's a far cry from the $17.5million they first asked for in April 2024.

Even slicing the price to $16.5million yielded no bites. But they still walked away with a hefty profit after snagging the property for $9.5 million in 2020.

The estranged couple bought the home that August, just before each were sentenced to multiple months in prison for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal.

The nearly 12,000 square-foot residence was described as combining "modern luxury with rustic charm."

It's strategically located within the gated Hidden Hills community — with neighbors including celebs like Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Some of the many amenities inside include a full gym, home theater, chef's kitchen, and wine cellar. Outdoors, guests will find a massive swimming pool, a full bocce ball court, fire pit, and covered outdoor dining area.