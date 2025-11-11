Time to Pack Up! Lori Loughlin and Estranged Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sell Their Los Angeles Mansion for $12.65Million — as Their Split Takes a Nasty Turn
Nov. 11 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their lavish Los Angeles estate as their messy divorce drags on, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Full House alum and her designer hubby were already living apart after the collapse of their 28-year marriage, and ditched the sprawling estate for much less than they wanted.
Home Sweet Home
Sources close to the couple say their Hidden Hills mansion has just been sold for $12.65million. That's a far cry from the $17.5million they first asked for in April 2024.
Even slicing the price to $16.5million yielded no bites. But they still walked away with a hefty profit after snagging the property for $9.5 million in 2020.
The estranged couple bought the home that August, just before each were sentenced to multiple months in prison for their roles in the infamous college admissions scandal.
The nearly 12,000 square-foot residence was described as combining "modern luxury with rustic charm."
It's strategically located within the gated Hidden Hills community — with neighbors including celebs like Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Some of the many amenities inside include a full gym, home theater, chef's kitchen, and wine cellar. Outdoors, guests will find a massive swimming pool, a full bocce ball court, fire pit, and covered outdoor dining area.
The Split Turns Nasty
The estranged duo called it quits back in October, living separately as Loughlin enjoys life in Los Angeles, while Giannulli has been spotted soaking up the serene vibes in Sun Valley, Idaho.
While they are said to have not yet filed paperwork for a divorce, sources say the split is poised to turn nasty, as they prepare to divide their combined $160 million fortune.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the parents of Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, did time after pleading guilty to criminal charges related to the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
Prosecutors say the deep-pocketed duo paid over $500,000 in bribes to have their two kids falsely designated as rowing recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team to have the girls admitted to the elite school.
Loughlin was sprung from the slammer in December 2020 after nearly two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served nearly five months before his release in April 2021.
The Scandal Ended Them
Now, an insider said the aftermath of the scandal – and its lingering embarrassment – contributed to their bitter bust-up.
"They both checked out of the marriage a long time ago. They never got over the shame of the whole admissions scandal. That put a wrecking ball through their world," the insider shared.
"They went from being these very outgoing, social, country-club types in Malibu to complete recluses."
Moving On with New Relationships
Loughlin and Giannulli announced their split earlier this month after she was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner and a hug with her Fall Into Winter costar James Tupper, 60.
And hours after the breakup news spread, the clothing mogul was seen out with fashion stylist Hannah Harrison, 32, who insisted their relationship is platonic.
Loughlin has been focused on rebuilding her career and put Giannulli at a "distant second best," a source shared.