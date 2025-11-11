EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Lingering Mess' That Has Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Fearing for His Mental and Physical Health

Now, as Pitt pushes to obtain access to Jolie's private emails, those close to him say his focus on revenge has left de Ramon, 32, deeply concerned.

A source close to the couple said: "Ines can see how this endless battle is exhausting Brad. She admires his determination, but it worries her deeply. Watching him get so wrapped up in something that's clearly hurting him is really hard for her. It's a real lingering mess and it could ruin them as a couple."

Pitt and de Ramon, who have been together for three years, appeared inseparable this summer during the premieres of Pitt's new film F1 in London and New York.

Yet behind the red-carpet smiles, insiders say the actor's jewelry designer lover has privately confided Pitt's relentless determination to win against Jolie has cast a dark shadow over their otherwise happy relationship.