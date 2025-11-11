Your tip
Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Lingering Mess' That Has Brad Pitt's Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Fearing for His Mental and Physical Health

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend has been left fearing for his mental and physical well-being amid legal issues.

Nov. 11 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt's ongoing war with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie is taking such a toll on him that his girlfriend Ines de Ramon fears it could break him both mentally and physically, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

The 61-year-old actor's high-profile legal battle with Jolie, 50, over their former French estate, Château Miraval, has dragged on for nearly a decade since their 2016 split.

The Toll of the Endless Battle

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt’s legal battle with Angelina Jolie worries girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

Now, as Pitt pushes to obtain access to Jolie's private emails, those close to him say his focus on revenge has left de Ramon, 32, deeply concerned.

A source close to the couple said: "Ines can see how this endless battle is exhausting Brad. She admires his determination, but it worries her deeply. Watching him get so wrapped up in something that's clearly hurting him is really hard for her. It's a real lingering mess and it could ruin them as a couple."

Pitt and de Ramon, who have been together for three years, appeared inseparable this summer during the premieres of Pitt's new film F1 in London and New York.

Yet behind the red-carpet smiles, insiders say the actor's jewelry designer lover has privately confided Pitt's relentless determination to win against Jolie has cast a dark shadow over their otherwise happy relationship.

Brad's 'Fight Mode'

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt’s relentless fight over Château Miraval casts a shadow on their relationship.

"Whenever Brad brings up the lawsuit, he shifts completely," said one friend of de Ramon. "He gets tense and on edge, almost like he's someone else. Ines calls it his 'fight mode,' and she can't stand it because it's nothing like the warm, calm person she knows. It really wears her down."

Pitt and Jolie's marriage, once Hollywood's most celebrated union, ended in turmoil when she filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, the two have been locked in disputes over property, custody, and the sale of Château Miraval, their sprawling estate in the south of France where they married in 2014.

Despite their divorce being finalized last year, Pitt's attorneys have continued to demand access to what they describe as "critical communications" that could show Angelina acted with malice in the sale of her share of the estate to a Russian investor.

A Call for Peace

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

De Ramon notices Brad shifts into 'fight mode' whenever the lawsuit arises.

But for de Ramon, each new legal move feels like a step further into obsession. "She's told him several times that all she wants is peace," said an insider.

"Ines can see how much this fight is taking out of him. Before every new court filing, he's restless and barely sleeps, and most of their evenings get swallowed up by calls with his legal team." She's joked to friends that it feels like she's with two versions of Brad – the sweet, grounded one she fell for, and the angry one who just can't let go."

According to other sources, de Ramon's friends have privately warned her that Pitt's fixation on the past could become toxic. "They really like Brad, but they can see how obsessed he's become," said one insider.

"They've warned Ines that the way he's handling things with Angelina might be a bad sign. She's the mother of his kids, yet he's being relentless–and that's starting to make them uneasy."

Questioning the Goal of 'Winning'

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Friends warn de Ramon that Brad’s fixation on his divorce could become toxic.

Despite the tension, de Ramon recently moved into Pitt's $12million home in the Hollywood Hills – which friends say represents a "fresh start" for the pair. Yet even there, the specter of his divorce battle looms.

"Brad keeps saying he won't let Angelina win," a source said. "But Ines is starting to question what "winning" even looks like at this point. He has love, success, a gorgeous home, and someone who truly cares for him–yet it never seems to be enough while he's still chasing old battles."

