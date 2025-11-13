The Shocking Reason Jeffrey Epstein 'Stopped Talking to' Bill Clinton Revealed in New Email — as Trump Remains in Hot Water Over Ties to Sex Offender
Nov. 12 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
The slew of newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein is not only targeting President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Former President Bill Clinton has been faced with fresh allegations about his relationship with the alleged sex trafficker as well.
Clinton and Epstein BFFs
On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a batch of private correspondence from Epstein in an apparent attempt to pressure the Justice Department as the public called for transparency and the full release of the Epstein files.
That included one that seemed to indicate that while many people were distancing themselves from the controversial Epstein, the financier was actually the one to end his friendship with Clinton because he reportedly believed the former president was a liar.
According to the Jan. 23, 2016 email, Epstein charged that Clinton contradicted himself.
"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before clarifying: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."
Their 'Deep' Friendship
Clinton's name was mentioned in other emails in the collection of more than 20,000 documents that were released, and sources told Radar he and Epstein actually had an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship.
The former U.S. president, now 79, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted sex offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by RadarOnline.com and cited in unsealed court filings.
Clinton's frequent contact with Epstein – and his ongoing ties to the pedophile sex trafficker's madame Ghislaine Maxwell – raise fresh and disturbing questions about the depth of the relationship, as the former president continues to deny any wrongdoing.
What Did Epstein Know?
The most chilling detail, according to Epstein biographer Dylan Howard, could be that Clinton's presence in Epstein's circle was not merely social or philanthropic.
"In 2002, when Clinton flew on Epstein's jet alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, his wife Hillary was a sitting U.S. Senator. It's hard to believe Epstein wasn't extracting important, if not sensitive, information about the United States," Howard said.
He added: "This is a president who has the ability to receive top-secret intelligence reports ... and he is in the regular presence of someone whom has now been unmasked as an individual who relished integrating himself into the establishment."
Renowned investigative journalist Howard – who published the best-selling book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the wake of Epstein's apparent jail suicide – added: "Epstein was calculated — he got close to powerful people not just to flaunt influence, but to harvest intelligence."
Trump and Epstein
Earlier on Wednesday, newly released emails claimed Trump "knew about the girls" Epstein and Maxwell had allegedly sexually abused.
The email released by House Democrats was sent from the late convicted pedophile to author Michael Wolff on January 31, 2019. Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting his sex-trafficking trial months later in August.
In the email, Epstein was seemingly responding to Trump's claims alleging he kicked the disgraced financier out of his private Florida club Mar-a-Lago upon learning he was recruiting girls and young women from the spa.
Epstein wrote: "(Trump) said he asked me to resign. (I was) never a member ever.
"(Of) course he knew about the girls as he asked (Ghislaine) to stop."