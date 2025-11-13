The Shocking Reason Jeffrey Epstein 'Stopped Talking to' Bill Clinton Revealed in New Email — as Trump Remains in Hot Water Over Ties to Sex Offender

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a batch of private correspondence from Epstein in an apparent attempt to pressure the Justice Department as the public called for transparency and the full release of the Epstein files.

That included one that seemed to indicate that while many people were distancing themselves from the controversial Epstein, the financier was actually the one to end his friendship with Clinton because he reportedly believed the former president was a liar.

According to the Jan. 23, 2016 email, Epstein charged that Clinton contradicted himself.

"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before clarifying: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."