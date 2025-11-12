EXCLUSIVE: Plastic Demi Moore's 'Frozen' Face Explained — How Botox, a Brow Lift and Radical 'Fat Grafting' Have Drastically Changed the 63-year-old's Look

Your tip
Demi Moore
Plastic Demi Moore's 'Frozen' Face Explained — How Botox, a Brow Lift and Radical 'Fat Grafting' Have Drastically Changed the 63-year-old's Look

Source: MEGA

Plastic surgery experts have revealed Demi Moore's anti-aging secrets.

Nov. 12 2025

Demi Moore, 63, has turned heads and shocked fans at recent red carpet events as she's seemingly aging in reverse – and now her beauty secrets are being exposed.

Cosmetic surgery experts analyzed The Substance star's recent appearances and weighed in on plastic surgery rumors and procedures typically required to achieve Moore's youthful look at 63-years-old, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Source: MEGA

Moore celebrated her 63rd birthday on November 11.

The Ghost star celebrated her 63rd birthday on November 11, but fans could hardly believe her age because of her wrinkle-free, rejuvenated appearance.

Moore has attended several star-studded events as of late, including the Season 2 premiere of Landman in New York City and the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles, where she donned a dramatic embellished lace Gucci gown that showed off her slim figure.

An Instagram user commented on Moore's photo from the event: "Demi- you never age and are more gorgeous now than ever!"

Split photo of Demi Moore in 2025, Demi Moore in 2001
Source: MEGA

Plastic surgery experts agreed Moore likely undergoes a complex series of advanced skin treatments.

While plastic surgery experts noted genetics play a key role in individual aging, they suggested Moore's fresh face could also be attributed to a strict routine of advanced cosmetic treatments.

Dr. Tia Liu, MD MSc, who has not personally treated the actress, told RadarOnline.com the "uniform luminosity people notice typically comes from consistent medical grade skincare, energy devices (like fractional laser or RF microneedling), chemical peels and meticulous red-carpet makeup, not just one procedure."

The board-certified surgeon noted Moore's "forehead and outer eye look smooth without a frozen quality, which is consistent with conservative neuromodulator (like Botox) dosing placed to soften lines while preserving expression."

"She likely had a brow or forehead lift and fat grafting of the temple area to achieve a smooth contour of the upper face," Liu said.

Split photo of Demi Moore in 2025, Demi Moore in 2003
Source: MEGA

The physicians suggested Moore may have also had 'fat grafting' to 'achieve a smooth contour' of the upper face.

Liu also pointed out Moore's "cheekbone definition with a soft transition under the eyes," which "can reflect micro-fat grafting and possible small volume fillers for maintenance."

The physician concluded: "This is what lifelong maintenance and expert surgeries look like. Small, consistent, incremental treatments plus excellent styling, not a single overnight transformation."

New York-based surgeon Dr. Masoud Saman, MD FACS, agreed Moore's "appearance reflects refined, thoughtful aesthetic work and steady care."

Source: MEGA

Dr. Saman noted her eyes look 'subtly rejuvenated' which could have been achieved from 'a conservative brow lift or upper eyelid procedure.'

Dr. Saman explained: "In recent photos, her eyes look subtly rejuvenated; perhaps from a conservative brow lift or upper eyelid procedure that creates a refreshed, open look without changing her natural expression."

The expert suggested Moore's refreshed look could also be the result of dissolving past fillers.

"Her mid-face appears softer and more balanced than in prior years, suggesting that earlier, more prominent cheek fillers were likely reduced or dissolved to bring back a natural contour," the physician said.

Saman added: "It also seems possible that a small amount of carefully placed fat transfer helped restore gentle fullness, addressing any hollowing from past buccal fat removal."

Both experts opinions suggested Moore has devoted a considerable amount of time and money on a complex skincare routine to achieve her current look.

Saman said: "Her skin is luminous and evenly toned, which likely comes from meticulous skincare and advanced non-surgical treatments like lasers, radiofrequency, or ultrasound-based collagen therapy.

"There's no clear or obvious indication of a surgical facelift; her results instead reflect a series of precise, well-timed interventions combined with excellent maintenance. "

