EXCLUSIVE: Ringo Starr Reveals Why He Regretted Appearing in Forgotten Raunchy Movie With One of the World's Most Famous Big-Screen Sirens — Who He Ended up Fancying

It was filled with camp sexual innuendos and saw fading silver screen icon West, then in her 80s, play a wife trying to consummate her marriage at a hotel with a toyboy played by James Bond star Timothy Dalton.

But the pair keep getting interrupted by West's character's string of ex-husbands – one of whom was played by Starr.

He said he took the role at the time as he couldn't land an acting job after turning down "small parts" he had been offered in Hollywood.

Starr said about his disastrous time on the set of Sextette: "I only agreed to the thing in Sextette because I thought it would be interesting not just to meet Mae West, but to work with her.

"I can't claim it as a career highlight, but I can say Mae West was not a disappointment.

"I thought it would be fantastic to play with Mae, just to see what the legend was really like.

"But on the very first day of shooting, I got uptight. I felt completely left out of things."