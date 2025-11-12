Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Ringo Starr
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ringo Starr Reveals Why He Regretted Appearing in Forgotten Raunchy Movie With One of the World's Most Famous Big-Screen Sirens — Who He Ended up Fancying

Photo of Ringo Starr and Mae West
Source: MEGA

Ringo Starr has admitted he fancied his co-star, but later regretted the racy movie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ringo Starr has opened up about his regret over starring in a raunchy movie with movie icon Mae West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Beatles drummer, 85, starred in a flop film titled Sextette in 1978 as he was battling to resurrect his failed acting career.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking the Role to Meet the Legend

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ringo Starr
Source: MEGA

Ringo Starr admitted he regretted starring in the 1978 film 'Sextette' with Mae West.

Article continues below advertisement

It was filled with camp sexual innuendos and saw fading silver screen icon West, then in her 80s, play a wife trying to consummate her marriage at a hotel with a toyboy played by James Bond star Timothy Dalton.

But the pair keep getting interrupted by West's character's string of ex-husbands – one of whom was played by Starr.

He said he took the role at the time as he couldn't land an acting job after turning down "small parts" he had been offered in Hollywood.

Starr said about his disastrous time on the set of Sextette: "I only agreed to the thing in Sextette because I thought it would be interesting not just to meet Mae West, but to work with her.

"I can't claim it as a career highlight, but I can say Mae West was not a disappointment.

"I thought it would be fantastic to play with Mae, just to see what the legend was really like.

"But on the very first day of shooting, I got uptight. I felt completely left out of things."

Article continues below advertisement

Starr Found Mae West 'Bloody Attractive'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mae West
Source: MEGA

Starr said he joined the project because he wanted to meet Mae West.

Article continues below advertisement

Starr added in a new chat included in a new biography on his life and career titled Ringo: A Fab Life, by author Tom Doyle, he ended up fancying West.

He said: "By the end of the second day, I would have stayed on as long as she wanted me." She's old enough to be my grandmother, so it's sort of embarrassing to say, but she's bloody attractive." And Mae's no Greta Garbo. Mae doesn't want to be left alone!"

Sextette was a romp in which West played a sexed-up version of herself called Marlo Manners, a six times-married movie star.

It featured gags including her wandering a men's locker room asking if they were trying to put her chest to shame by showing off their pecs.

Starr played her fourth ex-husband in the movie – flamboyant European film director Laslo Karolny.

Article continues below advertisement

The Role and Budget Disaster

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mae West
Source: MEGA

Mae West played a movie star trying to consummate her marriage in 'Sextette'.

Article continues below advertisement

He is seen in the movie barreling into one scene wearing a grey beret and brown jodhpurs while brandishing a riding crop.

Before he exits, he turns to Dalton's character and says: "D'you know, when your wife was my wife, your wife was some wife.'I only hope my wife is your wife like your wife was my wife.' Y'know what I mean?"

Tony Curtis played another of West's exes – 'Sexy' Alexei Andreyev Karansky.

Despite its stellar cast, the film bombed, grossing only around over $50,000 against a budget estimated to have been up to $8million.Two years after it was shot, West tripped and fell at home when getting out of bed, and was diagnosed in hospital as having suffered a stroke.

She died three months later on 22 November 1980 aged 87.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Victoria Beckham's Netflix success has left Meghan Markle 'triggered' after her own lifestyle show failed.

EXCLUSIVE: Move Over, Meghan Markle! Victoria Beckham's Major Netflix Success Leaves 'Diva Duchess' 'Triggered' After Her Lifestyle Show Flopped

Photo of Paul McCartney

EXCLUSIVE: How Sir Paul McCartney Was Plagued by Prison Rape Fears After He Was Banged Up in Japan Over 'Idiotic' Drug Smuggling

Article continues below advertisement

Dalton on Working with the Star

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ringo Starr
Source: MEGA

Timothy Dalton remembered Mae as 'wonderful but vain' when reflecting on the film.

Timothy Dalton, later cast as James Bond for two 007 films, said about the flick: "It's more of a museum piece. (Mae) was wonderful. I mean, she was very old. She was vain enough to lie about her age. She said she was 84.

"They knew she was eighty-seven and people that really knew said she was 91."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.