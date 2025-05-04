Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Hurt' After Trump Family 'Discarded Her Like Yesterday’s News' — 'Iced Out' as Don Jr. Moves on With New Flame
Kimberly Guilfoyle is out – and the Trump family didn’t even try to hide it.
RadarOnline.com has learned the one-time Fox News bombshell, who once stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Donald Trump Jr. on the campaign trail and at Mar-a-Lago soirées, has been completely frozen out by the entire Trump clan following her breakup with the president’s eldest son.
A well-placed insider dished: "She gave them everything — her time, her energy, her loyalty.
"But the second Don moved on, so did the family. Kimberly was discarded like yesterday's news."
Insiders told this masthead that the final insult came when Don Jr. proudly debuted his new girlfriend – Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson – at a Trump family gathering, where she was met with open arms and glowing approval.
The source spilled: "They never embraced Kimberly like this. Bettina fits their polished image. Kimberly never quite made the cut."
Sources said the snub is more than social – it's emotional. Despite her new diplomatic gig as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Guilfoyle is reportedly struggling with the sudden cold shoulder from the family she nearly married into.
A friend told gossip columnist Rob Shuter: "Kimberly's putting on a brave face. But behind the scenes, it hurts. She went from nearly being a Trump to being totally iced out."
According to another source, Guilfoyle was not ready to let her ex's new romance dissuade her from being part of his life.
An insider told Page Six in January: "She has every intention of maintaining a relationship with Donald Trump Jr. Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together, so she feels like they'll always have a connection."
This info came to light after Guilfoyle attended inauguration festivities for Donald's presidency, which led to her being at some of the same events as the first son and Anderson.
Reportedly, the Rumble media member was able to avoid any friction at the inauguration balls.
One insider told People: "Kim saw Don with Bettina, and it was all civil. No negativity."
Guilfoyle may have avoided making a scene, but she was very aware that Don Jr. was in the room with his new model girlfriend.
"Kim is still very fond of Don and kept a watchful eye out."
Despite the fallout of their relationship, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. have put on a respectful public face toward one another.
When Trump named Guilfoyle U.S. Ambassador to Greece, her ex was quick to praise her.
He said at the time: "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration."