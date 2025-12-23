Your tip
Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Feud Exposed: Donald Jr's Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Doesn't Like' Eric's Wife Lara and 'Speaks Very Badly About Her'

Composite photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump may not be the best of friends, according to reports.

Dec. 23 2025

A feud in the world of the Trumps has been exposed, as Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle has revealed she's not a fan of Eric's wife, Lara, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, Guilfoyle's beef with Lara began in 2024 when she was appointed co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's Issus With Lara Trump Exposed

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Don Jr.

A former Trump campaign official claimed "Kimberly speaks very badly about Lara Trump."

"She told me that she was p----- Lara got RNC co-chair over her. So yeah, she doesn't like her," the source claimed.

They noted she also "believed that she was the more natural fit to be selected for the role of RNC co-chair over Lara."

Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Named Ambassador to Greece to Get 'Her Out of the Way'

Photo of Eric and Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle 'believed that she was the more natural fit to be selected for the role of RNC co-chair over Lara,' an insider claimed.

Guilfoyle was appointed by the Trump administration as the Ambassador to Greece, but an Athens embassy source revealed there may have been an ulterior motive at play.

"In the US, Kimberly's appointments are widely understood as getting her out of the way – I mean, getting her out of Donald Jr.'s way," they claimed.

The insider noted when Guilfoyle was sworn into her new position, it was done in a State Department meeting room by Jennifer Wicks, director of the Office of Presidential Appointments.

Charles Kushner, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, was, by contrast, sworn in as ambassador to Paris in the Oval Office at a ceremony presided over by Trump.

Kimberly Guiloyle Having a 'Hard Time' With Donald Trump Jr.'s Engagement

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has found it 'difficult' to see Don Jr,'s engagement to Bettina Anderson.

While Don Jr. recently got engaged to Bettina Anderson, Radar reported Guilfoyle is seemingly not a fan of the couple.

"She only wants the best for Don, but she isn’t convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal," a source informed People. "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last."

They added: "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that."

The insider also claimed the engagement has been "difficult for Kimberly to see."

"As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes," the source noted.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Engagement Details

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. called Bettina Anderson agreeing to marry him a 'big win.'

Regardless of Guilfoyle's doubts, it seems Anderson is more than confident in her future with Don Jr., as a source noted she's "so happy" and "has already started wedding planning."

"She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad," the source shared.

Don Jr. first revealed his engagement to Anderson at a White House event, telling guests he was thankful to his bride-to-be for "that one word – yes

"She said 'yes,' so that’s a big win for the end of the year," he elaborated.

Anderson, who was beaming, bragged she had the "most unforgettable weekend of my life" and felt like "the luckiest girl in the world."

