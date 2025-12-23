Trump Feud Exposed: Donald Jr's Ex-Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Doesn't Like' Eric's Wife Lara and 'Speaks Very Badly About Her'

While Don Jr. recently got engaged to Bettina Anderson, Radar reported Guilfoyle is seemingly not a fan of the couple.

"She only wants the best for Don, but she isn’t convinced Bettina is well-suited for Don or that what they have is the real deal," a source informed People. "Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last."

They added: "She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she'd be with Don if it weren't for that."

The insider also claimed the engagement has been "difficult for Kimberly to see."

"As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes," the source noted.