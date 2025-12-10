Your tip
Vanessa Trump 'Is the Closest Thing to a Soulmate Tiger Woods Ever Had' — Inside the Golf Pro's Very Private Romance With Prez's Former Daughter-in-Law

Photo of Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA; @TIGERWOODS/INSTAGRAM

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump appear to be in it for the long run.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

An insider has blown the lid off of Tiger Woods' romance with his "soulmate" Vanessa Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Woods, 49, was romantically linked to Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., around November 2024 and has largely kept their relationship private... until now.

A source has shared details of the couple's relationship, including how Vanessa has helped the embattled golfer as he struggles to accept the reality of his legendary career ending.

Tiger Woods Head-Over-Heels for Vanessa Trump

Photo of Donald Trump and Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods was romantically linked to Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., in November 2024.

While Woods is said to still be working towards getting back to competitive shape, he recently confessed he still has a long way to go on the road to being fully recovered after undergoing back surgery in October.

Thankfully for the PGA icon, he's had Vanessa by his side. According to the insider, Don Jr.'s ex-wife "came into (Woods') life at just the right time."

"She showed up as he was seriously considering what happens next in his career," the source close to Woods told the Daily Mail. "She has added so much stability on the home front, and he gushes about her influence in his life."

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Are 'Really, Really Serious'

Split photo of Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

A source close to the golfer said he and Vanessa Trump are 'really, really serious.'

In just a little over a year of dating, the source claimed Woods and Vanessa's relationship has become "really, really serious" – and allegedly has the iconic athlete considering getting married for a second time.

"It's a much more mature relationship than anything he's been in before, and he's going into it with his eye on something long term," the insider claimed. "Ideally, for the rest of his life."

The source added: "Of everyone he's dated since (his ex-wife) Elin, I'd say Vanessa is the closest thing to a soulmate he's ever had."

Photo of Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children together.

According to the insider, Vanessa has been instrumental in helping keep Woods grounded as he faces the harsh reality of his professional career coming to a close after debilitating injuries.

"She's going to be the one who's with him during his transition away from the sport," they continued. "Whenever he misses the competition, he can talk to her; she grounds him and is just there for him to bounce things off of."

The source went on to describe the 47-year-old as Tiger's "true partner in every sense of the word."

Photo of Tiger, Sam and Charlie Woods
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Trump and Woods both have children enrolled at the Benjamin School and met at school events.

Vanessa shares five children – Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe – with the president's eldest son. Don Jr. and Vanessa tied the knot in 2005 and divorced in 2018.

Woods shares two children – daughter Sam and son Charlie – with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Woods and his ex-wife famously split in 2010 after his cheating scandal made headlines.

As Radar reported, Woods and Vanessa's romance began after they met each other while attending events for the Benjamin School, the pricey Florida private school their children attended.

Vanessa was seen walking alongside Woods as he supported Charlie at school golf tournaments, and later at Palm Beach social functions.

