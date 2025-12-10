Vanessa Trump 'Is the Closest Thing to a Soulmate Tiger Woods Ever Had' — Inside the Golf Pro's Very Private Romance With Prez's Former Daughter-in-Law

An insider has blown the lid off of Tiger Woods' romance with his "soulmate" Vanessa Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Woods, 49, was romantically linked to Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., around November 2024 and has largely kept their relationship private... until now.

A source has shared details of the couple's relationship, including how Vanessa has helped the embattled golfer as he struggles to accept the reality of his legendary career ending.