Tiger Woods Returns to the White House After Telling Concerned Pals to Mind Their Business — Despite Fears His New Romance With Vanessa Trump Will Kill His Image
Tiger Woods found himself at the White House once again, his first visit since rocking the public with his Vanessa Trump romance announcement.
The iconic golfer was all smiles during his appearance, despite rumors his close pals have expressed their concern over his new relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 8, Senator Jim Banks took to X to drop the photo alongside Woods, who went the suit and tie route.
"Met Tiger Woods at the White House today!'" Banks said, looking giddy while posing. It was not clear why the legendary athlete – who is currently recovering from his brutal Achilles injury – was there.
There was also no confirmation if President Trump crossed paths with his close friend Woods, as he was instead focus on announcing a new trade deal with the United Kingdom on Thursday.
However, Woods is clearly now a big part of the Trump family, as on March 23, he confirmed his relationship with Vanessa by posting a photo of the couple cuddling in a hammock.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," the 15-time Major champion wrote in the caption at the time.
Following the news drop, the president made sure to approve of the relationship.
The Seal of Approval
"I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. He and I have a very special, very good relationship," the controversial politician said from the Oval office in March 2025.
He continued: "(Woods) told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good.' I'm very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."
Vanessa, 47, was married to Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., from 2005 to 2018.
'F--- What People Think'
While Woods got the nice stamp of approval from Trump, the same can't be said for his friends.
According to a source, Woods' pals spoke out and said his new relationship could be bad for his image. However, Woods wasn't interested in hearing all that noise.
"F--- what people think," an insider claimed Woods said in response.
They continued: "Tiger has always been publicly apolitical. He has his beliefs and opinions, of course, but he doesn’t make a public spectacle of his political leanings. And dating someone in a political family looks like he’s choosing a side.”
The source said the 82-time PGA winner “didn’t care one bit" about his pals' fears: "You can’t really tell Tiger to do something he doesn’t want to do. And he felt like this was an important enough relationship to go public with. If someone has a problem, that’s on them, not him.”
"She’s his girlfriend who happens to have the Trump last name,” the insider explained, noting Woods – isn't making a political stance.
Woods was previously married to Elin Nordegren were from 2004 to 2010, They welcomed two kids: Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16. The pair's relationship completely fell apart following his infamous cheating scandal.
Despite this, Woods gave Nordegren a heads up about his relationship before going public.
"Her response at first was like 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?" a previous insider said, and claimed the 45-year-old was "more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it."