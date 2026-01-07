Your tip
'It’s Weird!': Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Confesses Dating Is 'Awkward' With Secret Service Agents Always Watching

Split photo of Kai Trump, Secret Service agent
Source: IMPAULSIVE/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Kai Trump confessed dating has been 'awkward' with Secret Service security detail following her.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, has confessed trying to date has been "awkward" since she's under the constant watch of Secret Service agents, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai, 18, the eldest daughter of Donald Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa, opened up about her personal life during a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Kai Trump Opens Up on Personal Life

Source: IMPAULSIVE/YOUTUBE

Kai confessed 'it's tough' having Secret Service agents constantly following her around.

Being closely watched by Secret Service agents isn't new to Kai, who was around 10-years-old when her grandfather Trump took office for his first term in 2017, but a lot has changed between then and now.

Kai has made a name for herself in the golf world and verbally committed to play at the University of Miami, where she's expected to start classes in the fall.

While she's known for being the president's granddaughter, that fact hasn't excused teenage realities like navigating friendships, preparing for college, and, of course, dating.

Kai Trump Says Having Security Detail is 'Tough'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: IMPAULSIVE/YOUTUBE

Kai Trump explained how it's 'weird' to have an agent constantly looming near her and her friends.

As she reflected on living a "normal life" after Trump's first term ended in 2021, to having a full security detail again, Kai confessed, "it's tough."

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't tough," the rising golf star told Paul. "It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day."

"It's weird when you're just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you," she added. "It's weird."

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: IMPAULSIVE/YOUTUBE

The president's granddaughter further revealed Secret Service agents have made dating 'really awkward.'

Kai further confessed the Secret Service's around-the-clock presence has put a damper on dating.

"To be honest, it's really awkward when you're... going on a date with a guy, and they're two tables behind you," she told the podcast host. "It's a little weird."

Despite some awkward moments, Kai noted she's tried her "best" to keep an out-of-sight, out-of-mind attitude about being followed by agents everywhere she goes.

"But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I've learned, especially in the last year now... yes, they're following me, but also to focus and pretend like they're not there," she explained.

Kai Trump Distances Herself From Politics

Photo of Kai Trump and Logan Paul
Source: IMPAULSIVE/YOUTUBE

Kai Trump said she doesn't 'want anything to do with politics' because it's 'a dangerous thing.'

During the same interview Paul tried to press Kai on politics and asked if she considered Democratic nominee Kamala Harris the "opps," (slang for opponent) during last year's election, but the future D1 athlete didn't take the bait.

"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely," Kai told Paul. "I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier."

"There are a lot of people who get too extreme, and that's where social media really ties into it because... there's not a lot of things on social media where it's very much of the middle, and I think that makes some people crazy and some people buy into it too much," she added.

