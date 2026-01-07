Your tip
Nick Reiner's Major Loss: Bigwig Lawyer Alan Jackson Withdraws From Representing Troubled Son of Late Rob and Michele in Gruesome Murder Trial

Split photo of Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner and MIchele Singer Reiner
Source: MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Nick Reiner's defense attorney Alan Jackson has withdrawn from the case.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner's defense lawyer Alan Jackson has withdrawn from the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his parents, legendary director Rob Reiner and photographer-producer Michele Singer Reiner, on December 14, 2025.

Nick's Attorney Drops Case

Photo of Rob and NIck Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his parents, Rob and Michele.

Sources close to the Reiner family reportedly said when Jackson appears in the Los Angeles courtroom for Nick's arraignment on Wednesday, January 7, he will inform the judge that he would no longer be representing the 32-year-old.

With Jackson off the case, Nick will be represented by a public defender and is not expected to enter a plea.

After today's court proceedings wrap, the family is expected to make a statement regarding Nick's counsel.

This is a developing story. More to come...

