Nick Reiner 'Was Out of His Head': Rob and Michele's Troubled Son Was Diagnosed With 'Schizophrenia' and Acting 'Dangerously' Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents

Aside from issues with schizophrenia, Nick was turned down romantically days before his parents' deaths, according to Rob Shuter's Substack.

"He was awkward, overbearing, and completely unable to handle rejection. People didn't stick around because he came on too strong," an insider spilled.

While he reportedly made attempts to connect with people, mostly using the internet to do so, he wasn't successful, which added to his feeling alone and being agitated.

"He'd think there was chemistry, then they'd disappear," another source noted. "Instead of learning, he doubled down, and it made him even more toxic to anyone around him."

An insider also added he "couldn't read social cues," which was a contributing factor to keeping people from getting too close to him.

"He drove people away with desperation and obsession," they sadly shared.