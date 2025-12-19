Your tip
Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner 'Was Out of His Head': Rob and Michele's Troubled Son Was Diagnosed With 'Schizophrenia' and Acting 'Dangerously' Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents

Composite photo of Nick, Rob, and Michele Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram; MEGA

Doctors were reportedly having trouble adjusting Nick Reiner's medicines.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia prior to his parents, Rob and Michele, being killed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A media outlet confirmed the latest development in the ongoing Reiner family saga.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Reportedly 'Erratic and Dangerous'

Photo of Nick Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/facebook

Nick Reiner was recently treated at a rehab facility.

According to the intel, Nick was taking meds that made him "erratic and dangerous."

Two insiders detailed that Nick was under psychiatric care, but in the months leading up to Rob and Michele's throats being slit, his behavior was becoming "alarming."

Nick was recently treated at a mental illness and substance abuse rehab facility in Los Angeles that charges $70,000 a month.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Medication Switch

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.

Three to four weeks prior to the murders taking place, sources divulged that doctors had changed his medications. They were allegedly trying to adjust the meds to stabilize him but were not having success.

Once the medicines were changed, one insider claimed: "Nick was out of his head."

Sources also revealed Nick's substance abuse problems were worsening with his schizophrenia.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Was Turned Down Romantically Before HIs Parents' Deaths

Photo of Rob Reiner's Hollywood Star of Fame
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead on Sunday.

Aside from issues with schizophrenia, Nick was turned down romantically days before his parents' deaths, according to Rob Shuter's Substack.

"He was awkward, overbearing, and completely unable to handle rejection. People didn't stick around because he came on too strong," an insider spilled.

While he reportedly made attempts to connect with people, mostly using the internet to do so, he wasn't successful, which added to his feeling alone and being agitated.

"He'd think there was chemistry, then they'd disappear," another source noted. "Instead of learning, he doubled down, and it made him even more toxic to anyone around him."

An insider also added he "couldn't read social cues," which was a contributing factor to keeping people from getting too close to him.

"He drove people away with desperation and obsession," they sadly shared.

A Statement on Rob and Michele's Deaths

Photo of the Reiner faimly
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Romy and Jake Reiner said the loss o their parents is 'devastating.'

At this point in time Nick is the main suspect in the murders of Rob and Michele. He was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.

After Rob and Michele's untimely passing, Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake Reiner, released a statement.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends," they told a media outlet.

They added: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

