Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested Just Hours After His Parents Are Found Dead Inside Home
Dec. 15 2025, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Nick, has been arrested and is being held on $4million bail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were discovered dead on Sunday afternoon.
What Happened With Nick Reiner?
When the couple was found, it was noted they had "stab wounds."
Although police insisted at first they had "not identified a suspect at this time," a report came out alleging Nick had been "quizzed" over their deaths.
According to a news outlet, it's unclear what exactly went down to lead to the murder, but sources insist their daughter claims a family member "should be a suspect" as they're "dangerous."
Nick had issues while being raised, as he struggled with drug addiction and homelessness, having gone to over 18 rehab facilities by the time he was 19 years old.
What Did Rob Reiner Say About Nick's Issues?
Rob had addressed Nick's problems publicly, claiming he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, as they relied on the advice of experts, who insisted "tough love" was the approach they should take.
Rob was upfront this was something that did not come instinctively to him.
In 2016, the father and son collaborated on Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film, as it followed an 18-year-old who struggled with addiction and had a famous parent.
Official Family Statement on Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths
While news broke Sunday evening that two victims had been found inside Rob and Michele's home, it was later confirmed they were the ones who were dead.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family said in a statement to a media outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Rob's daughter, Tracy, also spoke out to say she "came from the greatest family ever."
"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she added.
Celebs React to Rob and Michele's Deaths
Many celebrities were fond of Rob, and they issued statements regarding his untimely demise.
"I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist," Kathy Bates shared. "He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life. Michelle was a gifted photographer. She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family."
"What a huge loss,” Ben Stiller posted on X. "Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out [from] behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner, and being a TV actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies. Spinal Tap is one of the best comedies ever made – and the list goes on. He was a kind, caring person who was really, really funny."
Former President Barack Obama even addressed the situation, insisting he and wife Michelle were "heartbroken" to learn what had gone down.
"Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen," he elaborated. "But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people, and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose. They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."