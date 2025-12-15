Your tip
Murdered Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer had 'Throats Slit After Row with Family Member Boiled Over' as Son Nick is 'Questioned By Cops'

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer allegedly had their troasts slit after a row with a family member got out of hand.

Dec. 15 2025, Updated 8:24 a.m. ET

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer had their throats slit after a family row got out of hand, according to bombshell new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's daughter Romy, 28, told cops a family member "should be a suspect" because they're "dangerous", amid allegations her 32-year-old brother Nick was behind the murders.

Family Row Boiled Over

picture of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner and his wife Singer got into a heated row with a 'family member'.

The catalyst for the alleged argument is currently under investigation.

Reiner, 78, married photographer Singer, 68, in 1989.

The couple had three children together: sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

The Hollywood director additionally has a daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall.

According to reports, troubled son Nick — who has a history of drug abuse — had recently moved back into the family's Brentwood estate only "a few days" prior to the killings, following a renewed struggle with personal issues.

Sources claim Nick had been "struggling" in recent weeks, prompting his parents to intervene and offer him a place to stay, a decision that investigators now believe placed them in the direct path of the violence.

Welcoming Troubled Son Back Home

picture of Reob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

The couple had recently allowed troubled son Nick back into their home to live with them.

In 2016, Nick publicly detailed his cycle of heroin addiction and homelessness in interviews to promote a movie based on aspects of his life, which he co-wrote with his father.

Investigators are now probing whether a relapse or a mental health crisis precipitated the "struggle" that led him back to Brentwood.

Ironically, Nick returning to the family home mirror the narrative in his film Being Charlie — desperate parents trying to save a spiralling son.

In the film, the father (played by Cary Elwes) struggles to manage his son's rehab stints.

Nick has also admitted to choosing homelessness in states like Texas and Maine over returning to court-mandated rehab or his parents' rules.

Absent From Vacation Shots

picture of Romy Reiner, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Reiner's daughter Romy, left, reportedly dubbed her brother Nick 'dangerous.'

His decision to voluntarily return to the Brentwood estate this week indicates a significant shift, either a genuine desire for help or a desperate lack of options.

Nick did not feature in snaps posted by Romy, 28, on Instagram recently of a family vacation.

Pictures of both Reiner and Singer were documented in her coverage of the relaxing break, which included a boat trip.

Calls about the tragedy first came into the Los Angeles Fire Department at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

First responders arriving at the home said they found a man and woman dead — and the victims were later identified as Reiner and Singer.

Law enforcement sources have said the couple's bodies were discovered with what appeared to be knife wounds.

picture of Rob Reiner, Billy Crystal and Larry David
Source: MEGA

Reiner's pals Billy Crystal and Larry David were spotted visibly upset outside of the director's home.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "

We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Reiner’s close pals Billy Crystal, 77, and Larry David, 78, were spotted in tears outside the director’s $13.5million property, which is now a crime scene.

Hollywood stars including Ben Stiller, 60, and Roseanne Barr, 73, have paid tributes to the filmmaker during messages of condolences posted online.

