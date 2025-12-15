Murdered Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer had 'Throats Slit After Row with Family Member Boiled Over' as Son Nick is 'Questioned By Cops'

The catalyst for the alleged argument is currently under investigation.

Reiner, 78, married photographer Singer, 68, in 1989.

The couple had three children together: sons Jake and Nick, and daughter Romy.

The Hollywood director additionally has a daughter, Tracy Reiner, from his first marriage to actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall.

According to reports, troubled son Nick — who has a history of drug abuse — had recently moved back into the family's Brentwood estate only "a few days" prior to the killings, following a renewed struggle with personal issues.

Sources claim Nick had been "struggling" in recent weeks, prompting his parents to intervene and offer him a place to stay, a decision that investigators now believe placed them in the direct path of the violence.