Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Celebrity deaths

Disturbing Twist: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were 'Killed by Their Drug Addict Son Nick' at L.A. Home

rob reiner
Source: mega

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were killed by their son, Nick.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rob Reiner and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son, Nick, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The famed actor/director and spouse, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home Sunday afternoon.

Article continues below advertisement

The Horrific Murderers

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
reiner and billy crystal
Source: mega

Reiner worked with legends like Billy Crystal

A large police presence currently surrounds the house, and homicide detectives are on the scene. Reports indicate the couple was found dead by their daughter, Romy.

At 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, authorities were called to the All in the Family actor's home, and, at the time, they noted they found a man, approximately 78 years old, and a woman, approximately 68 years old. These ages exactly matched those of Rob and Michele.

While Rob and Michele were happily married, their son Nick, 32, struggled with drug addiction and homelessness.

At the age of 15, Nick first went to rehab, and he was in and out of 18 treatment facilities before the age of 19.

Along the way, after he refused to return to a rehab facility, Nick spent several weeks sleeping on the streets, as he was homeless.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick's Past Drug Struggles

photo of rob reiner.
Source: mega

Reiner was 78.

Nick used his years of addiction and struggle as the basis for his 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote. His father directed the film.

In 2016, Nick confessed the movie helped him finally find something in common with his father.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: youtube.com/@BUILDSeriesNYC

"We didn't bond a lot as a kid," Nick said. "(He) really liked baseball, and I like basketball. And he could watch that with my brother. But when I saw him (directing) it was something that I'm interested in I was like wow like he really knows a lot and like it made me feel closer to him."

Rob was open about their family's struggles with Nick, claiming he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, and they relied on experts' advice of "tough love," which didn't come instinctively to Rob.

Article continues below advertisement

Reiner directed Crystal in the classic 'When Harry Met Sally...'
Source: mega

Reiner directed Crystal in the classic 'When Harry Met Sally...'

Reiner gained fame as the liberal voice on the groundbreaking television comedy All in the Family.

He played Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom from 1971–1979, often sparring off with cranky conservative Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O'Connor.

Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.

Years later, he became an acclaimed director of some of the 80s' most memorable movies, including the rock-band mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the comedic fantasy The Princess Bride, and his adaptation of Steven King's coming of age story Stand by Me.

Reiner went on to direct other critically and commercially successful films with his own company, Castle Rock Entertainment.

These include the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., the Steven King thriller Misery, and two of writer Aaron Sorkin's most notable movies: the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men and the political romance The American President.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner

Hollywood Horror: Legendary Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead at L.A. Home With Knife Wounds

rob and michele reiner

Shock at Rob Reiner's L.A. Estate: 2 Found Dead, LAPD Homicide Detectives Respond

Rob's Past Comments About His Wife Michele

rob reiner michele singer
Source: mega

He met his wife in 1998.

Reiner met his wife in 1998, just before he began filming When Harry Met Sally... Singer was previously a photographer who shot Donald Trump’s photo for the cover of his book The Art of the Deal.

In a 2014 interview with AARP, Reiner gushed over his "best friend."

"She has helped raise me. The thing I talk about, how women show you what’s important, she has done for me," he declared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.