Disturbing Twist: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were 'Killed by Their Drug Addict Son Nick' at L.A. Home
Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:10 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death by their troubled son, Nick, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The famed actor/director and spouse, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Los Angeles home Sunday afternoon.
The Horrific Murderers
A large police presence currently surrounds the house, and homicide detectives are on the scene. Reports indicate the couple was found dead by their daughter, Romy.
At 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, authorities were called to the All in the Family actor's home, and, at the time, they noted they found a man, approximately 78 years old, and a woman, approximately 68 years old. These ages exactly matched those of Rob and Michele.
While Rob and Michele were happily married, their son Nick, 32, struggled with drug addiction and homelessness.
At the age of 15, Nick first went to rehab, and he was in and out of 18 treatment facilities before the age of 19.
Along the way, after he refused to return to a rehab facility, Nick spent several weeks sleeping on the streets, as he was homeless.
Nick's Past Drug Struggles
Nick used his years of addiction and struggle as the basis for his 2015 semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote. His father directed the film.
In 2016, Nick confessed the movie helped him finally find something in common with his father.
"We didn't bond a lot as a kid," Nick said. "(He) really liked baseball, and I like basketball. And he could watch that with my brother. But when I saw him (directing) it was something that I'm interested in I was like wow like he really knows a lot and like it made me feel closer to him."
Rob was open about their family's struggles with Nick, claiming he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, and they relied on experts' advice of "tough love," which didn't come instinctively to Rob.
Reiner gained fame as the liberal voice on the groundbreaking television comedy All in the Family.
He played Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom from 1971–1979, often sparring off with cranky conservative Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O'Connor.
Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.
Years later, he became an acclaimed director of some of the 80s' most memorable movies, including the rock-band mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the comedic fantasy The Princess Bride, and his adaptation of Steven King's coming of age story Stand by Me.
Reiner went on to direct other critically and commercially successful films with his own company, Castle Rock Entertainment.
These include the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., the Steven King thriller Misery, and two of writer Aaron Sorkin's most notable movies: the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men and the political romance The American President.
Rob's Past Comments About His Wife Michele
Reiner met his wife in 1998, just before he began filming When Harry Met Sally... Singer was previously a photographer who shot Donald Trump’s photo for the cover of his book The Art of the Deal.
In a 2014 interview with AARP, Reiner gushed over his "best friend."
"She has helped raise me. The thing I talk about, how women show you what’s important, she has done for me," he declared.