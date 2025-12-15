Disturbing Twist: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were 'Killed by Their Drug Addict Son Nick' at L.A. Home

A large police presence currently surrounds the house, and homicide detectives are on the scene. Reports indicate the couple was found dead by their daughter, Romy.

At 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, authorities were called to the All in the Family actor's home, and, at the time, they noted they found a man, approximately 78 years old, and a woman, approximately 68 years old. These ages exactly matched those of Rob and Michele.

While Rob and Michele were happily married, their son Nick, 32, struggled with drug addiction and homelessness.

At the age of 15, Nick first went to rehab, and he was in and out of 18 treatment facilities before the age of 19.

Along the way, after he refused to return to a rehab facility, Nick spent several weeks sleeping on the streets, as he was homeless.