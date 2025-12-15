Hollywood Horror: Legendary Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead at L.A. Home With Knife Wounds
Dec. 14 2025, Updated 10:37 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a news outlet, the legendary TV star and his wife were found with "lacerations consistent with a knife."
What Happened to Rob Reiner and His Wife?
At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating what occurred.
This is a developing story... More to come...