Hollywood Horror: Legendary Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead at L.A. Home With Knife Wounds

Rob Reiner shot to fame on 'All in the Family.'

Dec. 14 2025, Updated 10:37 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a news outlet, the legendary TV star and his wife were found with "lacerations consistent with a knife."

What Happened to Rob Reiner and His Wife?

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating whac occurred.

At this time, the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating what occurred.

This is a developing story... More to come...

