Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Celebrity deaths

Shock at Rob Reiner's L.A. Estate: 2 Found Dead, LAPD Homicide Detectives Respond

rob and michele reiner
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner live in Los Angeles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 9:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday night, RadarOnline.com can share.

The two reportedly suffered cuts "consistent with a knife," and a large police presence has responded to the home.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
rob reiner
Source: mega

Two people were found dead at Reiner's home Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the West L.A. home around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, and authorities at first would only confirm they discovered a man, approximately 78, and a woman, approximately 68.

Those are Rob and Michele's ages.

Homicide detectives are now on the scene, and a large police presence is growing.

Article continues below advertisement

Memories and Condolences

rob reiner michele singer
Source: mega

Rob and Michele met in 1988.

As news of the tragedy was confirmed, fans shared memories and condolences on social media.

One person tweeted: "Rob Reiner directed my favorite movie of all time. a true work of art. i will forever treasure when harry met sally. rest in peace to a true legend. the film world will miss you forever."

Another added: "Devastated by the news of Rob Reiner and his wife passing tonight. What a classic, memorable actor and director! Thank you for the memories."

While a third said: "Rob Reiner had one of the craziest runs in all of film history."

Article continues below advertisement

Success In Front and Behind the Camera

photo of Rob Reiner
Source: mega

Reiner found fame as an actor and director.

Reiner gained fame as the liberal voice on the groundbreaking television comedy All in the Family.

He played Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom from 1971–1979, often sparring off with cranky conservative Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O'Connor.

Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.

Years later, he became an acclaimed director of some of the 80s' most memorable movies, including the rock-band mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the comedic fantasy The Princess Bride, and his adaptation of Steven King's coming of age story Stand by Me.

Reiner went on to direct other critically and commercially successful films with his own company, Castle Rock Entertainment.

These include the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., the Steven King thriller Misery, and two of writer Aaron Sorkin's most notable movies: the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men and the political romance The American President.

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner

Hollywood Horror: Legendary Director Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Found Dead at L.A. Home With Knife Wounds

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk

'I Didn't Ask for This': Erika Kirk Responds to Critics as She Balances Single Motherhood and Leading Turning Point USA Following Charlie's Death

Rob and Michele's Love Story

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

when harry met sally
Source: mega

He directed the classic romantic comedy 'When Harry Met Sally...'

Reiner met his wife in 1998, just before he began filming When Harry Met Sally... Singer was peviously a photographer who shot Donald Trump’s photo for the cover of his book The Art of the Deal.

In a 2014 interview with AARP, Reiner gushed over his "best friend."

"She has helped raise me. The thing I talk about, how women show you what’s important, she has done for me," he declared.

The couple have three children — Jake, Nick, and Romy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.