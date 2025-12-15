Shock at Rob Reiner's L.A. Estate: 2 Found Dead, LAPD Homicide Detectives Respond
Dec. 14 2025, Published 9:49 p.m. ET
Actor/director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday night, RadarOnline.com can share.
The two reportedly suffered cuts "consistent with a knife," and a large police presence has responded to the home.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the West L.A. home around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, and authorities at first would only confirm they discovered a man, approximately 78, and a woman, approximately 68.
Those are Rob and Michele's ages.
Homicide detectives are now on the scene, and a large police presence is growing.
Memories and Condolences
As news of the tragedy was confirmed, fans shared memories and condolences on social media.
One person tweeted: "Rob Reiner directed my favorite movie of all time. a true work of art. i will forever treasure when harry met sally. rest in peace to a true legend. the film world will miss you forever."
Another added: "Devastated by the news of Rob Reiner and his wife passing tonight. What a classic, memorable actor and director! Thank you for the memories."
While a third said: "Rob Reiner had one of the craziest runs in all of film history."
Success In Front and Behind the Camera
Reiner gained fame as the liberal voice on the groundbreaking television comedy All in the Family.
He played Mike "Meathead" Stivic on the CBS sitcom from 1971–1979, often sparring off with cranky conservative Archie Bunker, played by Carroll O'Connor.
Reiner won two Primetime Emmy Awards for the role.
Years later, he became an acclaimed director of some of the 80s' most memorable movies, including the rock-band mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the comedic fantasy The Princess Bride, and his adaptation of Steven King's coming of age story Stand by Me.
Reiner went on to direct other critically and commercially successful films with his own company, Castle Rock Entertainment.
These include the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally..., the Steven King thriller Misery, and two of writer Aaron Sorkin's most notable movies: the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men and the political romance The American President.
Rob and Michele's Love Story
Reiner met his wife in 1998, just before he began filming When Harry Met Sally... Singer was peviously a photographer who shot Donald Trump’s photo for the cover of his book The Art of the Deal.
In a 2014 interview with AARP, Reiner gushed over his "best friend."
"She has helped raise me. The thing I talk about, how women show you what’s important, she has done for me," he declared.
The couple have three children — Jake, Nick, and Romy.