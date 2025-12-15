Devastating Last Pictures: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Singer Enjoyed Family Vacation Weeks Before Couple Found Stabbed to Death in Home
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:39 a.m. ET
Murdered Hollywood director Rob Reiner enjoyed a family vacation weeks before his shocking death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Reiner, 78, and wife Michele Singer, 68, who was also tragically killed inside their $13.5million L.A. mansion, were snapped with daughter Romy, 28, swimming in the sea on a boat trip.
Final Family Vacation
Romy posted the snaps on her Instagram page, writing alongside the snaps, "thankful for family, health."
The director's daughter reportedly found her parents knifed to death inside their home on Sunday.
Her brother Nick, 32, was allegedly behind the killings.
Calls about the tragedy first came into the Los Angeles Fire Department at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.
First responders arriving at the home said they found a man and woman dead — and the victims were later identified as Reiner and Singer.
Law enforcement sources have said the couple's bodies were discovered with what appeared to be knife wounds.
Gruesome Discovery
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," a family spokesperson said in a statement. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
In a 2016 interview, Nick spoke about his long struggle with drug addiction, which ultimately led to him being homeless at one time.
He revealed that he was sent to his first rehab facility around his 15th birthday, beginning what would become a long and difficult cycle of treatment attempts.
By the time he was 22, he said he had been through 17 rehab stays, experiences that later helped shape the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, which he co-wrote and which was directed by his father.
Intimate Family Moments
Speaking of the film, he said: "It's not my life, but I went to a lot of these places, so I had a lot of these stories."
Nick explained that one of the most harrowing chapters of his addiction came after he refused to go back to rehab.
He said: "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless
"I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas," Nick recalled. "I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."
RadarOnline.com revealed Reiner’s close friends Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen visibly upset outside the director's $13.5million home, which is now a crime scene.
Reiner and Crystal had a decades-long friendship with Reiner as they first met on set of classic sitcom All In The Family in 1975 when the two were cast as best friends.
Crystal spoke about his close relationship with Reiner in a 2016 interview, admitting their chemistry on screen was so palpable that they decided to be friends away from the camera.
He said: "It worked really well, and we said, 'It feels right onstage, why don’t we just continue this in our lives?'
"We became the closest of friends. And when I moved out here, we just spent all kinds of time together."