Billy Crystal and Larry David Seen Outside Rob Reiner's 'Crime Scene' House in 'Tears' as Ben Stiller leads Tributes to Murdered Director

With a police car behind him, Crystal, 77, held his hands to his face and appeared to wipe his eyes as he walked slowly with his wife Janice, 76.

The pair were close with both Reiner, 78, and his partner Michele Singer, 68, who were found fatally injured inside their $13.5million property on Sunday.

Reiner and Crystal had a decades-long friendship with Reiner as they first met on set of classic sitcom All In The Family in 1975 when the two were cast as best friends.

Reiner’s close friend David, 78, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and writer of Seinfeld, was also spotted close to the property and was reportedly also very emotional.

Police are currently investigating the two deaths as a homicide while the couple's bodies were discovered with what appeared to be knife wounds according to law enforcement sources.