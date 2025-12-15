Your tip
Billy Crystal and Larry David Seen Outside Rob Reiner's 'Crime Scene' House in 'Tears' as Ben Stiller leads Tributes to Murdered Director

picture of Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner and Larry David
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal and Larry David were spotted visibly upset outside murdered director Rob Reiner's home shortly after their close pal was found dead alongside his wife.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen in tears outside the house of murdered director Rob Reiner shortly after he was found dead.

RadarOnline.com can reveal visibly-emotional Crystal, who starred in Reiner's hit 1989 movie When Harry Met Sally, was filmed inside the police cordon surrounding the Reiner mansion in the affluent Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

Tragic Deaths

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Reiner and wife Michele Singer were discovered fatally injured inside their $13.5million L.A. home.

With a police car behind him, Crystal, 77, held his hands to his face and appeared to wipe his eyes as he walked slowly with his wife Janice, 76.

The pair were close with both Reiner, 78, and his partner Michele Singer, 68, who were found fatally injured inside their $13.5million property on Sunday.

Reiner and Crystal had a decades-long friendship with Reiner as they first met on set of classic sitcom All In The Family in 1975 when the two were cast as best friends.

Reiner’s close friend David, 78, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and writer of Seinfeld, was also spotted close to the property and was reportedly also very emotional.

Police are currently investigating the two deaths as a homicide while the couple's bodies were discovered with what appeared to be knife wounds according to law enforcement sources.

Close Friends In Mourning

picture of Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner and Larry David
Source: MEGA

Crystal and David were close friends with the Hollywood director.

Reiner's family released a statement on Sunday night which read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Reiner and Singer’s troubled son Nick, 32, who has previously battled drug issues, allegedly stabbed his parents to death.

Their bodies were reportedly discovered by daughter, Romy, 28.

Crystal spoke about his close relationship with Reiner in a 2016 interview, admitting their chemistry on screen was so palpable that they decided to be friends away from the camera.

He said: "It worked really well, and we said, 'It feels right onstage, why don’t we just continue this in our lives?'

"We became the closest of friends. And when I moved out here, we just spent all kinds of time together."

Son Allegedly Behind Murders

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Reiner and Singer were allegedly murdered by their troubled son, Nick.

Crystal previously said that one of his favorite moments in their friendship was at the first screening of When Harry Met Sally.

He said: "Rob and I were sitting in the back next to each other. Then the orgasm scene happens, and the place goes berserk.

"When Rob’' mother, Estelle, says, 'I'll have what she’s having,' it was thunderous, a laugh you can only hear with the best of jokes in a concert hall.

"It's those moments that make movies so spectacular: You set up the joke in September, and you don’t hear the punch line until May. We just grabbed each other's hands because we knew something exciting was about to happen with this movie."

picture of Ben Stiller
Source: MEGA

'Zoolander' star Ben Stiller said Reiner was a huge influence on his career.

Fellow funnyman Ben Stiller, 60, was one of the first Hollywood stars to pay tribute to the director.

He said: "Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation.

"He came out from behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a TV actor to being a great director who made an incredible run of movies."

Roseanne Barr, 73, said in a tweet: "I’m absolutely shocked and horrified to hear about Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. This is a travesty. Praying for swift justice. Sympathies to their family and children. I’m at a loss for words."

