Reiner Family Tragedy: Rob and Michele's Troubled Son Nick to Face Double Murder Charges in the Fatal Stabbings of His Parents

Before their untimely deaths, Rob and Michele attended a Christmas shindig at Conan O'Brien's home.

Nick ended up being there and got into a spat with his father that was so loud that others were privy to the fight.

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source dished on the ordeal to a news outlet.

A second insider claimed Nick was behaving "creepily" at the soiree, while a third outlet claimed he looked out of place at the party as he donned a hoodie at a formal event.

Once their argument ended, Rob and Michele departed the party. It remains unclear if Nick left with them or not.

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, he ended up checking into The Pierside Santa Monica Hotel for what was supposed to be a one-night stay.