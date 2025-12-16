Reiner Family Tragedy: Rob and Michele's Troubled Son Nick to Face Double Murder Charges in the Fatal Stabbings of His Parents
Dec. 16 2025, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET
The charges Rob Reiner's son Nick Reiner is expected to be hit with have been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke out at a press conference to share what they will be.
What Will Nick Reiner Be Charged With?
Nick is going to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation he used a knife, Hochman shared.
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele were found dead in their home on Sunday. Their daughter Romy found them with their throats slit.
She divulged to law enforcement her brother "should be a suspect" and described him as "dangerous."
Nick was due in court today, but he failed to show up.
Why Wasn't Nick Reiner in Court Today?
Alan Jackson, the bigwig attorney Nick hired to defend him, spoke out to explain why his client was absent from the courtroom.
According to Jackson, Nick was not "medically cleared" to appear. Nick has battled mental health and substance abuse problems for years.
Jackson went on to note that Nick could appear as early as Wednesday, but they were taking things on a "day-by-day" basis.
An Alatercation at a Party
Before their untimely deaths, Rob and Michele attended a Christmas shindig at Conan O'Brien's home.
Nick ended up being there and got into a spat with his father that was so loud that others were privy to the fight.
"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source dished on the ordeal to a news outlet.
A second insider claimed Nick was behaving "creepily" at the soiree, while a third outlet claimed he looked out of place at the party as he donned a hoodie at a formal event.
Once their argument ended, Rob and Michele departed the party. It remains unclear if Nick left with them or not.
At 4 a.m. on Sunday, he ended up checking into The Pierside Santa Monica Hotel for what was supposed to be a one-night stay.
'Trump is in The Epstein Files': Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Defends The Don's Controversial Relationship With the Late Pedo — They Were 'Young, Single Playboys Together'
Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Was 'Full of Blood'
Insiders who saw Nick at the hotel alleged he looked "tweaked out," but they remained certain they did not see any signs of cuts on his body or blood stains.
While Nick never checked out, once he left the hotel, he was arrested soon after.
Staff for the hotel ended up entering his room and discovered the shower was "full of blood," There was also blood on the wall and the bedsheets covering the windows.
Prior to the murder of Rob and Michele, Nick had a sordid past, chock-full of many stays in rehab.
Rob didn't shy away from being open with the public about Nick's issues, insisting him and Michele had tried to use "tough love" with Nick, even though that wasn't something that was instinctual to him.
In 2016, things seemed to be going in a positive direction, as the father and son collaborated on a semi-autobiographical film, Being Charlie.