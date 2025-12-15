Your tip
Family Heartbreak: Rob Reiner's Daughter 'In Shock' After Director and Wife Michele's 'Throats Were Slit by Their Drug Addict Son Nick' During Heated Argument

Composite photo of Rob Reiner, Tracy Reiner and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Tracy Reiner said she's 'in shock' over Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner's daughter has spoken out following the tragic deaths of the famous director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After being found dead in their home on Sunday, his daughter, Tracy, broke her silence.

What Did Tracy Reiner Say?

Photo of Penny Marshall and Tracy Reiner
Source: MEGA

Tracy Reiner was adopted by Rob Reiner during his marriage to Penny Marshall.

Tracy insisted to a news outlet she "came from the greatest family ever."

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she added.

Tracy, who was adopted by Rob while he was married to Penny Marshall, noted she'd just seen her family one day before Rob and Michele were murdered.

Rob and Michele Reiner's Family Statement

Photo of Michele and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Two victims were found dead inside Rob and Michele Reiner's home on Sunday.

As Radar reported, news broke Sunday evening that two people had been found dead inside Rob and Michele's home. Initial reports detailed it was a man around 78 years old and a woman around 68 years old, both of whom matched the ages of Rob and Michele.

The victims were eventually confirmed to be Rob and Michele, and it was reported their daughter, Romy, was the one who found their bodies.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," the family said in a statement to a media outlet. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Deputy Chief Alan S. Hamilton from the Los Angeles Police Department also spoke out about the ordeal in a press conference on Sunday, sharing they are "currently conducting an ongoing homicide investigation into the two deaths at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood home."

Who Killed Rob and Michele Reiner?

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's son, Nick, was reportedly 'quizzed' by police.

While he claimed they had "not identified a suspect at this time," a report emerged claiming it was Rob and Michelle's son, Nick Reiner, who had been "quizzed" over their deaths.

Nick had issues while growing up, struggling with drug addiction and homelessness.

At 15, he first entered. a rehab, and by the time he was 19, he had been in and out of 18 rehabilitation facilities.

Rob didn't shy away from addressing their family's struggles with Nick, sharing that he and Michele didn't know how to deal with the situation, and they relied on the advice of experts, which was described as "tough love," a concept that didn't come instinctively to Rob.

In 2016, Nick and Rob collaborated on the film Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical work that followed an 18-year-old struggling with addiction, who was in and out of rehab. The character in the movie had a parent who was a famous actor.

Rob and Michele Reiner's Murder Death Reactions

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

A fan said they were 'devastated' by the death of Rob Reiner.

Fans quickly flocked to social media to share memories and condolences about the tragedy.

"Rob Reiner directed my favorite movie of all time," one fan posted on X. "A true work of art.. I will forever treasure When Harry Met Sally. Rest in peace to a true legend. The film world will miss you forever."

"Devastated by the news of Rob Reiner and his wife passing tonight," another person piped in to add. "What a classic, memorable actor and director! Thank you for the memories."

A third person shared: "Rob Reiner had one of the craziest runs in all of film history."

